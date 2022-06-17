Sasha takes her husband by surprise to London to celebrate his birthday

Sasha and João Figueiredo have been married for about a year (photo: AgNews)

João Figueiredo I had my suitcase ready for Ceará, but I wanted to Sasha Meneghel that the singer’s fate was different. The model and fashion designer took her husband across the Atlantic Ocean by surprise.

The endeavor was reported by the singer on social media and gained support from his followers. “Yesterday, I went to the airport ready to go to a job in Ceará, but I didn’t actually have a job…”, he shared. The flights from São Paulo to London this Friday (15), the day of the trip, ranged from R$7 to R$14,000.

The young man also said that the celebration of his 23rd birthday was not limited to enjoying the land of Queen Elizabeth II, he also saw one of the most popular artists of the year. “The flight was to see Billie Eilish perform and celebrate my birthday,” he added.

Sasha and João have been married for just over a year, but have known each other for just over two years. They exchange declarations of love on social media and are one of the most beloved couples by the public.