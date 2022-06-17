Scotsman captures ‘spread-winged angel’ at sunset

Stuart Murray, 56, watched the sunset near his home in Portsoy (Aberdeenshire, Scotland) one night earlier this month. What was supposed to be a beautiful but ordinary day turned into something unexpected.

With his smartphone, Stuart took a photo that is making waves on social media. As the sun slowly melted into the North Sea, the reflection of light stretched across the expanse of water. The light reflected its yellow glow in semicircles to the left and right of where the sun was setting, creating the form of an “angel”, with the “outstretched wings”.

“I’ve wanted to take a picture of the sunset for years, but work or weather often got in the way.“, said the Scotsman, according to the “Daily Mail”.

“I’m not religious, but I knew what would come to most people’s minds if they saw the photo. If that gives one or two people a little comfort, so be it. I was just really looking for the classic image of a sunset. Sun”added the amateur photographer.

On the networks, many compared Stuart’s “angel” to Angel of the North (Angel of the North)a huge sculpture in the city of Gateshead (England):