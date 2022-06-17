See the 5 stocks that pay the most dividends in 2022

Business

following the cycle of dividends 2021, when Petrobras (PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) alone distributed more earnings than the rest of the stock market, the year 2022 has kept the cash of publicly-held companies in the hands of shareholders.

we raise five dividend payers of the stock market that have the largest dividend yields (DY) of the Brazilian stock exchange during the last 12 months. The data is from the Status Invest platform.

The yield, it is worth remembering, is the indicator that shows how much an asset has paid in earnings in the last 12 months in relation to its current quotes. That is, the proportion of the remuneration per share to the price paid for it.

Recently, the partner and head of the trading desk at Ação Brasil Investimentos, Idean Alves, said in an interview with Suno Notícias that more solid and strong cash-generating companies, with low indebtedness and which distribute good dividends, are good choices at the current moment, due to safety and predictability in a scenario of inflation and high interest rates.

“In times of rough seas, it is important to be located in good safe harbors to survive the storm. This company profile [mais sólida, com mais lucro] tends to fluctuate less and, even if the scenario is adverse, it manages to generate the cash flow necessary to grow and compose its equity and that of investors. History has shown these as the long-term winners,” he says.

The 5 companies that paid the most dividends so far

SYN PROP AND TECH (SYNE3): 204% of DY Petrobras (PETR4): 39% of DY Bradespar (BRAP4): 34% of DY Marfrig (MRFG3): 23% of DY Braskem (BRKM5): 22% of DY

Understand SYN’s ‘outside the curve’ yield

In short, what made the company’s DY so high was the December 2021 earnings distribution.

The company, which is the former Cyrela Commercial Properties (CCPR3), paid BRL 8.1 per common share at the time, referring to the year between January and November 2021. At the time, the company had not paid dividends for 8 months.

Its last distribution of earnings was BRL 0.52409375 per share, paid at the end of May.

Petrobras raises dividends

With yield surpassing other companies recently, the oil company was the ‘golden goose’ of the stock exchange in 2021, paying massive dividends amid a significant improvement in the company’s financial health.

It is worth remembering that the DY of the Petrobras common shares (PETR3) were disregarded in the ranking. However, the yield on these papers is as high as the current 35%.

In the case of preferred shares, which are the most liquid, there is a payment of R$ 1.85 per share to be paid at the end of July this year, but the state-owned company even distributed R$ 2.86 in May this year.

Bradespar continues with dividends above 30%

The company boasted the highest yield on the stock market until recently, but continues to hold 34% in the indicator in the last twelve months, paying R$ 9.4 in earnings in the period.

It is worth remembering that, according to a survey by Economatica, the yield should increase this year, reaching 44.5% in the case of common shares.

The company, which is Bradesco’s equity arm, achieves high distribution because it practically replicates Vale’s performance, as it has a large part of its portfolio invested in the mining company.

Despite being off the list, the OK (VALE3) pays 17% in dividends, at an average of R$14 per share in the last 12 months. Its most relevant distribution was in September 2021, with R$ 8.19 distributed per share.

Marfrig is ‘newbie’ in the ranking

Until a few weeks ago, the refrigerator’s DY was not so high, but the company distributed R$0.58 and R$1.25 per common share in its latest announcements, in April 2022 and December 2021, respectively.

With that, the Marfrig’s shareholders received BRL 3.2309 per paper MRFG3 in the last 12 months.

Braskem has stable DY after ‘dream’ 2021

The company continues with a stable yield of 22% in recent months, and paid R$ 1.35 billion in complementary dividends in May.

The company was well received by shareholders in 2021, having the best return on the stock exchange in the year in terms of profitability, with more than 120% appreciation in the year.

Other good dividend payers

In addition to the five mentioned above, other payers of dividends that follow high yields are: Usiminas (USIM5), with 20%, Copel (CPLE6) and Unipar (UNIP6), with 16% and 15%, or CPFL Energia (CPFE3), with almost 17% of DY.