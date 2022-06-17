see who will get this jackpot!

Check who will receive and when the FGTS profit will be distributed.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Eletrobras privatization: understand the risks

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will distribute approximately R$ 12 billion, corresponding to the net income obtained in 2021. Although the numbers are still being consolidated, in November, Caixa Econômica Federal released a balance sheet and the profit was at R$ 12.3 billion.

who will receive

At least 90 million workers will be granted the credit that will be proportional to the FGTS balance until December 31, 2021.

Let’s see an example of the payment disclosed by Caixa:

Example Balance in the FGTS account on 12/31/2020 FGTS Result Distribution Index – Year 2020 Income Distribution Credit worker 1 BRL 20,000.00 0.01863517 BRL 372.70 worker 2 BRL 32,897.56 0.01863517 BRL 613.05 worker 3 BRL 42,253.02 0.01863517 BRL 806.03 Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

However, for the first time since 2017, the percentage will not allow the fund’s accounts to reset inflation. As in previous years:

2020 – total FGTS income with profit distribution: 4.92% – inflation 4.52%;

2019 – total FGTS income with profit distribution: 4.90% – inflation 4.31%;

2018 – FGTS total income with profit distribution: 6.18% – (3.75% inflation).

However, according to a government technician, even if all profits are distributed to shareholders, the income from FGTS accounts will lose to inflation, as the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) recorded in 2021 was 10.06%.

Withdrawal with Pix at ATMs has already become a reality; see how to do

When will the FGTS profit be distributed?

According to law 13,446/2017, the FGTS profit must be distributed every year until the end of August.

Where does this profit come from?

The FGTS money is managed by Caixa Econômica Federal which, while it is not redeemed by the worker, invests it in credit operations in strategic branches of the public sector, such as housing, infrastructure and basic sanitation.

In this way, the FGTS profit is the total of the fund’s accumulations, which is multiplied according to interest and income, and this amount is divided among the workers annually.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.