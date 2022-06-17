Selic rate reaches the highest level in the last 6 years

As expected, the Selic rate increased again, this being the 11th in a row, but with no plans to be the last. Check out!

Once again, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decided to raise the Selic rate. On Wednesday (15), the basic interest rate was 12.75% for 13.25% per year.

The Central Bank has been raising interest rates since March 2021 to try to contain inflation. The Selic advance is the 11th in a row, the highest level in the last 6 years and only behind the 2016 rate, when it was 13.75% per year.

Selic’s future

The bullish scenario should not end for now. In the statement released on Wednesday, the Copom says it expects a new advance in the Selic rate at the next meeting, scheduled for early August. The committee also stressed that the increase will be “of equal or lesser magnitude”.

The increase that took place this Wednesday was already expected in the market, since at the previous Copom meeting, the Committee had also signaled a new increase.

Reasons for the Selic increase

In a statement, the Copom says that consumer inflation “continued to surprise negatively”, both in terms of more transitory aspects and in more permanent conditions. As the main risk factors for the persistence of inflation, the Copom cites:

the “global pressures” of rising prices, motivated by negative revisions of growth projections in the world;

the “uncertainty” on the part of investors regarding the Brazilian government’s compliance with the country’s tax rules.

The Copom says it considers it appropriate that the bullish cycle “continues to advance significantly in even more contractionary territory”, that is, that the Selic continues to rise.

The purpose of the interest rate hike is to try to contain the rise in inflation. The IPCA, the country’s official inflation, was 0.47% in May, with deceleration compared to the previous month. Even so, it accumulated an increase of 12.03% in twelve months.

