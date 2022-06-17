Serra goes on alert for risk of monkeypox cases in residents





Despite not yet registering any suspected or confirmed cases of Monkeypox (monkey smallpox), the Municipality of Serra became aware of the risk of the disease arriving in the city and infecting residents. This week, the State Government announced the investigation of a patient who could be infected with the virus; this would be the first case recorded in Espírito Santo.

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) did not say in which city the suspected patient is hospitalized, but said that it is a private hospital. Unofficial information gathered by Jornal Tempo Novo realize that the suspected case is not a resident of Serra.

Even so, the Municipal Health Department (Sesa) reported that the Center for Strategic Information and Responses in Health Surveillance-CIEVS is on alert for possible cases. He also said that he has been continuously monitoring the activities of the Monkeypox situation room, of the National CIEVS, and passing on the information.

“We send updates and guidelines to the municipality’s health services (public and private) regarding the flows to be followed in case of suspected cases and issuing alerts and risk announcements, when necessary”, the Municipality said in a note.

Also according to the Department of Health of Serra, the State Department of Health defined the University Hospital Cassiano Antônio Moraes (Hucam) as a reference for the care of confirmed cases.

Suspected patient is 44 years old

According to the undersecretary of State for Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, the result of the investigation of the suspected case of monkeypox in Espírito Santo may come out until this Friday (17).

The patient is 44 years old and is the captain of a cargo ship that left Singapore and anchored off the coast of Espírito Santo.

What is monkeypox?

It is a viral zoonosis, that is, an infectious disease that passes from animals to humans, caused by the virus of the same name (monkey pox). This virus is a member of the Orthopoxvirus family, the same as the smallpox virus, a disease that has already been eradicated from humans.

prevention measures

The Secretary of State for Health stated that it is necessary to be careful with contact, especially with people who have come from other countries where there are confirmed cases of the disease.

The transmission of monkeypox occurs mainly when someone has close contact with an infected person. The virus can enter the body through skin lesions, through the respiratory system, or through the eyes, nose and mouth. After infection, it usually takes 5 to 21 days for symptoms to appear, which are usually mild and disappear on their own in about three weeks.

The viral infection has already spread to more than 30 countries, including Brazil. The first case of monkeypox in the country was confirmed in the city of São Paulo; there are already about five contaminated in Brazilian territory.

The first symptoms of monkeypox are:

Blisters and sores on the skin that itch and hurt;

Fever;

Chills;

Headache;

Muscle pain;

excessive tiredness,

Back pain.

These symptoms usually appear about 5 to 21 days after contact with the virus, and last between 14 to 21 days. Blisters usually appear first on the face and oral mucosa, then spread to the rest of the body and affect mainly the extremities, such as the palms of the hands, and may also appear in the genital region.