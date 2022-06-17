Sette Cmara responds if he would have fired ‘El Turco’ Mohamed from Atltico

photo: Playback/Youtube Former Atlético president Srgio Sette Cmara responds if he would have fired ‘El Turco’ Mohamed from the club About to start the disputes of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil and with the Brazilian Championship ‘funneling’ the highest positions in the table, Atltico is experiencing its most turbulent moment of the season. The results – two defeats, three draws and only one victory in the last six games – combined with a drop in the team’s performance on the field make part of the fans question the sequence of coach ‘El Turco’ Mohamed in charge of the team. Former president Srgio Sette Cmara was asked if he would have fired the coach after the draw against Cear this Wednesday.

In an interview with the Cachorrada podcast, from the channel Camisa 12 on Youtube, Sette Cmara spoke of the victorious moment of Atltico in recent years when he was asked if he would have opted for the dismissal of Turco Mohamed. The former Atletico president smiled and joked in response not to reveal what he would have done.

“I don’t say anything. I don’t say anything. I don’t say anything. I think Atltico has competent people inside and only those who are inside know what to do”, said Sette Cmara, revealing the conversations he exchanges with the current president Srgio Coelho and the issues addressed in the messages he sends to the alvinegro representative.

“All the messages I send to Srgio Coelho and I send practically every game, before or after, sometimes the next day because I know the guy has a hot head, I know what to stay until two, three o’clock in the morning dressing room. I send all of them in order to provide support. I speak to be calm, tranquility, serenity, think a lot, if you need I’m here to exchange an idea. I do this constantly”, he says.

Despite revealing the exchange of messages and conversations with Srgio Coelho, Sette Cmara praises the team that advises the current president of Atltico and everyone around him at the club.

“He responds right away. We’ve already exchanged some ideas, he’s already asked me a few things, but, in the day to day of football, he is very well advised. He has an excellent football director, he has a group around him, the investors themselves Ricardo is a former president and all the others around him are competent to give their opinion. My time has passed, I as a counselor, if asked, I answer. a positive message, because few people do that”, concludes the former president.

In the sequence of the season, Atltico has two games at home against Flamengo – the first for the 13th round of the Brazilian and the second for the first match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. After that, still in Belo Horizonte, they face Fortaleza, for the 14th round of the first national division, before facing Emelec, in Ecuador, for the round of 16 of the Libertadores.