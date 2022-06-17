Seven Tips to Carry Your Notebook Safely | notebooks

Notebooks make life easier for users who need to access the internet on a computer, but cannot remain fixed in one place. Despite the ease of taking them from one place to another, laptops are delicate equipment and need some care to preserve the device. Among them, it is important to pay attention to the way you transport it: simple measures such as turning off the PC before transporting or using a case can be important to prevent the notebook from being damaged during transport.

Next, the TechTudo separated seven tips so that the laptop travels in good condition and arrives at the destination without any problem.

To transport it, it is not enough to close the notebook: it is necessary to turn it off. When we close the device, it goes into sleep mode and its hardware continues to work. When the laptop is powered on, any knocking or excessive movement can lead to the hard drive malfunctioning. This can cause the operating system to crash, error in data writes, and even corrupt computer files.

Therefore, avoiding sudden or rapid movements while the PC is on is essential to keep the computer healthy. Also, carrying it on should be out of the question. A measure that may be interesting for those who cannot avoid this type of situation is the replacement of the HD with an SSD.

2. Look for the right size laptop cases

For safe and effective transportation, the case size must match the laptop’s measurements. If the protective cover is too large, the product will be loose inside the bag and may move with more intensity, hitting the surfaces. That way, it won’t be protected.

On the other hand, if the case is small, the notebook may not fit entirely in the bag and can still be cramped. This can lead to damage to both the screen and the external and internal structure of the equipment.

3.Beware of impacts, even in the bag

The rule is clear: avoiding impacts is essential. Even in the bag, the computer can be seriously impacted if the user makes too many movements, drops or bumps the accessory. It is also necessary to be careful when removing the bag from the body, a task that must be done with delicacy and with light movements, and not throwing the case on the floor or other surfaces.

When placing the notebook in the backpack, care must also be taken so that the device does not impact with other objects inside it or with the surface where the backpack is. Likewise, it is necessary to pay attention when removing the device from the bag, avoiding holding it tightly.

4. Special care in common bags

If the notebook is transported in ordinary bags or backpacks, it is necessary to be extra careful. Keep your laptop in a padded case and do your best to limit movement. A tip is to stack other soft and resistant objects around you, such as books, folded clothes and towels.

Another interesting tip is to put items under the laptop so that it is not in direct contact with the floor. This will help protect from impacts against surfaces, including the floor of the trunk, as well as reduce damage in case of possible falls. It is also important to check that the handle of the bag, suitcase or backpack is strong enough to transport the equipment, as some are more fragile and have a low weight limit.

5. In vehicles, position the laptop stably

Transporting the notebook in vehicles requires yet another precaution. When in the car or on public transport, keep the bag in a position that is as stable as possible, in order to avoid moving the device as much as possible. A good option, in this case, is to leave the computer between other bags or stuck in other objects.

In the case of public transport, it is interesting to keep the device on your lap, as movements are usually more abrupt. Putting it in the trunk of a travel bus, for example, is not a good option, as other passengers will not take the same care as you when storing their luggage and could damage the device.

6. On airplanes, do not store it in the overhead compartment.

In the case of airplanes, the first point is to keep the notebook well protected in the bag, making sure it is accessible. When traveling, it’s best to keep your laptop on the floor, under the seat in front of you. In the overhead compartment, it can fall and break or collide with other passenger bags. This is an important measure and it also applies to buses.

7. Where are you taking the notebook?

Finally, even taking care, some environments can be harmful to the device, being necessary to keep in mind where you are taking the computer. It might not be a good idea to take the device to the beach or to a pool party, for example. In addition to all the impacts that have already been described above, the PC can suffer from very high or low temperature, not to mention the possible damage caused by sand and other hazardous materials.

