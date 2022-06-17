Shakira orders the wall to be built to avoid contact with Piqué’s family







Piqué and Shakira are separating after more than a decade together (Photo: Disclosure) Photo: Launch!

After discover the betrayal of defender Piqué and announcing the separation, singer Shakira has been trying to avoid contact with family members and people close to the Barcelona player. According to information from the Spanish newspaper ‘El Periódico’, the Colombian woman would have decided to build a wall between her house and the residence of her ex-husband’s parents, who live on the same land.

In the same place as the former couple’s house, houses were built for the parents of the player and the singer. Shakira and Piqué have always been close to the family, but the relationship was troubled after the singer discovered that the Barcelona defender was having a relationship with a younger woman.

After finishing the divorce paperwork, Shakira plans to leave the city of Barcelona. The singer lives there just because of the player, who plays for the local team. The singer intends to move to Miami, in the United States, and wants to take her children – which is against the wishes of the Spanish defender.

The custody situation over nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha has been the main discussion of the divorce. In addition to getting custody, Shakira wants to move to Miami. Piqué, however, doesn’t want to be away from his children and wants to have them around – which would mean keeping the singer close as well.