Singer and presenter Piscilla Alcantara shared her new tattoo on her social networks. Last week, she made a heron with wings spread from waist to ribs.

“I didn’t do a giant tattoo anymore, right?”, she wrote, announcing the news and then completed with the photo of the tattoo with emotional face emojis.

However, some followers just didn’t care about the girl’s joy and wanted to criticize her attitude, which already has several other tattoos on her body. These messages, in general, came from other evangelicals, who questioned the singer’s faith.

“You’re tied in the name of Jesus, you knew that tattoos lead to hell, right?”, wrote one of them.

The tattoo also made another netizen ask about the singer’s relationship with the church.

“Guys, Pri left the church and Christian customs? It’s just a doubt”, she posted, which was answered by another follower: “Yes!! It’s on the other side now… Just see by the attitudes. ‘By its fruits you will know each other'”.

However, other fans of the singer came out in her defense and countered the comments against her.

“The majority here lacks one thing: respect for others. What each one does with their body is the person’s problem. And judging by being a Christian whether or not you can do that is hypocrisy. There are Christians who judge and do worse. Wake up people.” , replied one of the fans.

“I clearly remember the day she said her tattoos don’t stop her from serving God, going to church and the like, tattooing is an art, she’s not violating anything,” wrote another.

other tattoos

Indeed, Priscilla has already talked about her other tattoos publicly. Her last tattoo that caught the public’s attention was when she tattooed the word “Love” on the inside of her lip.

At the time, she posted and wrote the question “Have you learned yet?”.

This Thursday, she even reposted a tweet by comedian Rafael Portugal that said: “The Jesus that people have believed in is exactly the devil I find in the Bible.” Which may have been an indirect response to the criticism she receives about her faith and habits.