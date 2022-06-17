Silvio Santos makes Danilo Gentili cry at the Press Trophy

In front of Silvio Santos, Danilo Gentili burst into tears at the 'Press Trophy' (Photo: Lourival Ribeiro/SBT)

  • Danilo Gentili was moved to tears with a touching outburst about the routine at SBT

  • Presenter opened his heart when talking about the importance of the station in his life

  • Comedian took on role he admired as a child

Silvio Santos presented the 58th edition of the Press Trophy, an award created in 1958 by journalist Plácido Manaia Nunes, after a two-year hiatus and Danilo Gentili to tears when receiving his statuette for the best talk show of 2018. “I’ve never kissed your ass, but I’m going to do it today. I’m a big fan of yours”, said the presenter of “The Night”.

Danilo Gentili was moved in his speech: “I get nervous on your side, because, in addition to being your fan, you are my boss. I never know if I ask for an autograph or if I’m going to be fired. I want to thank Silvio Santos for creating the SBT and all the people who work at SBT. When I was a kid, SBT was very special in my life and today it continues to be special on another level. It’s where I work and the people I love work with me.”

Owner of some controversial statements, Danilo added: “Today I go out on the street and see children, adults, old people, couples saying to me: ‘I love your work. Your work makes a difference in my life. TV and I can relax.’

Danilo Gentili thanked Silvio Santos for 'The Noite' award as the Best Interview Program of 2018 (Photo: Lourival Ribeiro/SBT)

Before receiving the statuette, Danilo Gentili was also teased by Silvio Santos about his singleness. The owner of SBT left the presenter embarrassed when commenting on a possible romance with Rachel Sheherazade.

