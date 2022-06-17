Simaria, from the duo with Simone, announces that he will ‘walk away from the stage’: ‘I need to take care of my health’ | Song

Simaria, from the duo with Simone, announced this Thursday (16th) that he will “walk away from the stage”. The singer did not make it clear how long she will be without performing with her sister.

“My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health”, says the singer in a note sent by the press office.

“Certainly that we will meet again soon, be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”

All shows already scheduled will be performed only by Simone Mendes (Read full note at the end of the report).

The country singer’s decision comes after a series of public disagreements with her sister, which led fans to consider the end of the duo.

On Wednesday (15), however, the two just joked about the situation by remembering that the clip for one of their new songs, “Amiga”, is available (since April 29).

Simaria celebrated 40 years on Monday (13), at a party in São Paulo, with the presence of Simone, João Gomes, Xand Avião and several other celebrities.

Fans speculate on social media about a possible separation since an audio leaked with a discussion of the duo during the recording of “Programa do Ratinho”, in early May.

Simaria told Instagram followers that they made up soon after and that it was all a disagreement between the sisters.

However, at dawn on Saturday (10), the singer was more than an hour late for the duo’s show in Caruaru (PE), and the presentation was started only by Simone.

Simone starts show without Simaria during São João de Caruaru and explains that her sister got sick

Since it was released, the video for “Amiga” reached the 1st place in the national ranking “Em Alta” on YouTube, of the fastest-growing releases. Read more about the song and video.

In the live video, they embody the characters from the song, sitting opposite each other.

The drama of the verses, which at first seems like an ordinary love lament, has an unexpected ending. In the audience, the fans are left with their mouths open. On the internet, the sertanejo in the form of a soap opera went viral.

Note on Simaria’s departure from the stage

“RSS Produções Artísticas e Entertainment, the office responsible for managing the career of Simone and Simaria, communicates that Simaria Mendes, by medical determination, will not be able to fulfill the schedule of appointments (shows). In a message to contractors and fans, Simaria says: “My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon, be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!” All Simone&Simaria commitments will be fulfilled by the artist Simone Mendes.”