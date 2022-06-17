Simone breaks the silence and speaks for the 1st time about Simaria’s removal from the stage: “Medical reasons”

Singer Simone, who is a duo with Simaria, went public and spoke for the first time after the statements of her sister and partner in music, who announced a break in her career to take care of mental health. She used her official Instagram account on Thursday night (16) to talk to her fans through a video posted on Stories.

Simone informed that she was in the municipality of Paty do Alferes, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, for a show, the first that she performs fulfilling the duo’s schedule, without her stage partner. The singer informed that it was her sister’s birthday, wished her congratulations, and confirmed that Simaria had to leave to take care of her health.

“Hi guys all right? Well, I’m already here in the city of today’s show and as you saw Simaria was removed for medical reasons. Even today is her birthday, may God bless her, keep her and protect her. I’m here to fulfill our work schedule, our journey and I really count on your affection”, she said in the video message.

The sisters have been facing some crisis in the relationship that has worsened in recent days, when some disagreements were exposed to the public. In addition to fighting on the recordings of the Ratinho program and arguing during the show, this week, Simaria gave an interview to columnist Léo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, when he made it clear that he is not well with his sister and co-worker.