Simone does her first show alone after Simaria announces a break and says: ‘You can’t imagine how difficult it is’ | Song

The announcement was made after the sisters publicly fell out in recent weeks.

Still in the dressing room of the event held in Paty de Alferes, in Rio de Janeiro, Simone made a video congratulating her sister on her birthday and asking for the public’s affection.

“As you saw, Simaria was removed for medical reasons. Even today is her birthday. God bless, keep her, design, and I’m here to fulfill our work schedule, our journey. I count on your affection, your support. Today I command this party with great affection. I trust you, I know that you have always been on our side and that’s how we will move forward”, said Simone.

On stage, the singer repeated her congratulations on her sister’s 40th birthday and, with a choked voice, left a message for Simaria: “The love I have for her life is so great, so great, that I am able to give my life for your life”.

“You can’t imagine how difficult it is,” Simone began, as the audience shouted her name.

“Do you know what it’s like to spend a whole life, since you were 6 years old, singing with half your life? Do you know what it’s like for God to prepare the womb of a woman named Dona Mara, and God bless her with the gift of having two girls who left the countryside and lived in a canvas shack to go after the dream of singing, of living, of reaching a height?”

“But I want to leave this day of your birthday, my sister, registered, regardless of our differences. You are the most important thing in my life. The love I have for your life is so great, so great, that I am able to give my life for your life.”

“I hope at this moment that you are watching this video and that you receive my love from afar and the love of these beautiful people, of this beautiful event”, said Simone, before singing happy birthday to Simaria.

Then Simone followed up with the presentation, which featured the duo’s new hit, “Amiga”. In the track, the production kept Simaria’s voice on the playback to continue telling the story of the two characters in the song.

Simaria announced, this Thursday (16), that he will “walk away from the stage”. The singer did not make it clear how long she will be without performing with her sister.

“My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health”, says the singer in a note sent by the press office.

“Certainly that we will meet again soon, be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”

All shows already scheduled will be performed only by Simone Mendes (Read full note at the end of the report).

The country singer’s decision comes after a series of public disagreements with her sister, which led fans to consider the end of the duo.

On Wednesday (15), however, the two just joked about the situation by remembering that the clip for one of their new songs, “Amiga”, is available (since April 29).

Simaria celebrated 40 years on Monday (13), at a party in São Paulo, with the presence of Simone, João Gomes, Xand Avião and several other celebrities.

Before the announcement, fans speculated on social media about a possible separation since an audio leaked with a discussion of the duo during the recording of “Programa do Ratinho”, in early May.

Simaria told Instagram followers that they made up soon after and that it was all a disagreement between the sisters.

However, at dawn on Saturday (10), the singer was more than an hour late for the duo’s show in Caruaru (PE), and the presentation was started only by Simone.

Since it was released, the video for “Amiga” reached the 1st place in the national ranking “Em Alta” on YouTube, of the fastest-growing releases. Read more about the song and video.

In the live video, they embody the characters from the song, sitting opposite each other.

The drama of the verses, which at first seems like an ordinary love lament, has an unexpected ending. In the audience, the fans are left with their mouths open. On the internet, the sertanejo in the form of a soap opera went viral.

Note on Simaria’s departure from the stage

“RSS Produções Artísticas e Entertainment, the office responsible for managing the career of Simone and Simaria, communicates that Simaria Mendes, by medical determination, will not be able to fulfill the schedule of appointments (shows). In a message to contractors and fans, Simaria says: “My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon, be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!” All Simone&Simaria commitments will be fulfilled by the artist Simone Mendes.”