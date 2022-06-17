Simone’s husband shows his children on a private jet and responds to criticism

Kaká Diniz, husband of singer Simone, poses with his children in a luxurious aircraft

The entrepreneur Kaka Dinizhusband of the singer Simone (double of simaria), recorded a very luxurious family moment. The couple has been together for about 10 years. They are the proud parents of two children – a boy and a girl. The eldest son, Henry, is seven years old. While the youngest, Zaya, turned one year and two months old. The little ones usually accompany their parents on various commitments.

With a busy professional schedule, the sertaneja, whenever she can, takes her family to the cities where she will perform, both inside and outside the country. The couple even bought two luxurious mansions in the city of Orlando, in the United States. When they want to spend time off with their children, Terra do Mickey turned the right destination for Coleguinha, her husband and children.

In recent weeks, the country duo has been the protagonist of a series of controversies. The sisters exchanged a few barbs in public, which ended up generating a lot of backlash. It all started on a television show, in which Simaria had a voice problem. Her sister suggested that she not sing and protect herself, but she insisted on going ahead with the performance.

Since then much has been speculated about what is happening between the sisters. Even more recently, Simaria was late for a show. Causing Simone held the presentation alone most of the time. She also gave an interview to journalist Léo Dias in which she made two criticisms of her younger sister.

In the midst of all this, a statement from the husband of Simone got to talk on the internet. The businessman said something that was seen as an indirect to his sister-in-law. “The stage shows the talent, but it is behind the scenes that his character is revealed”, would have published Kaká, after the episode of the delay. The businessman himself made a point of denying the accusations, saying that this is a recurring phrase in the courses he teaches.

Without showing his wife, who has performances in Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, Kaká Diniz showed the couple’s two children traveling in a private jet, this Thursday (16). “Daddy’s beautiful,” she wrote when catching Zaya. “Father’s handsome,” she said as she showed off Henry. Then the businessman showed that he is with his children in Palmas, Tocantins. Singer Simaria will not perform with her sister, as she was removed from the duo, due to health problems.

Tell us what you think!