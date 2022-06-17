Slowest SUVs in Brazil (2022)

Putting an SUV in the garage seems to be the dream of many Brazilians, which makes this segment the most targeted by automakers. But amid so many options, what are the slowest SUVs in Brazil in 2022?

Although the look is the most important factor for some consumers, other aspects should be looked at more carefully, such as the level of equipment and safety. In addition, performance should also be on this list.

With the new emissions and consumption standards of the Proconve L7, the power and torque numbers have also changed for some utilities, which has generated a dance of chairs in the positions below.

To create this ranking, we took into account only one version of each model, highlighting the numbers with ethanol in the case of flex-fuel SUVs. It is true that with gasoline we would have a lower performance, but not all brands disclose it.

Models with the same acceleration time appear tied, even if the maximum speed is different. In addition, we also talk about their pricing and details of their equipment listings.

Check out the full list and let us know in the comments what was your biggest surprise on this list!

10) Chevrolet Tracker and Jeep Commander Diesel – 11.6 seconds

We start our list with a curious tie, which unites SUVs of different sizes, proposals and engines. In addition, while the Tracker starts at R$113,490, the diesel Commander does not go for less than R$277,990.

The Chevrolet model has the well-known 116 hp and 16.8 kgfm 1.0 turbo engine, now only with a 6-speed automatic transmission. In addition to the 11.6 seconds to reach 100 km/h, it has a top speed of 177 km/h.

It comes standard with 6 airbags, traction and stability control, LED daytime running lights, 16″ wheels, A/C, hill start assistant, reversing camera, face key and 8-inch MyLink with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. .

The tenth position also has the diesel versions of the Jeep Commander, with a 2.0-liter engine with 170 hp and 38.7 kgfm, a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction. The maximum speed is 197 km/h.

It comes standard with forward collision warning, fatigue detector, 10.1″ multimedia, ACC, 18″ wheels, dual zone A/C, traction and stability control, digital dashboard, full LED headlights, seven airbags. , park assist, remote start, among others.

9) Toyota SW4 and Subaru Forester – 11.8 seconds

Here we have a tie that starts with the Toyota SW4, which continues with good sales in Brazil even though it costs R$ 384,190. It has a 204 hp and 50.9 kgfm 2.8 diesel engine, 6-speed gearbox and interesting performance.

Its 5-seater SRX entry version already has traction and stability control, leather seats, 18-inch wheels, electric trunk, dual zone A/C, multimedia, JBL sound, 360º camera, seven airbags, among others.

How many times have you seen a Subaru Forester on the streets of your city? Even though it is not one of the best sellers in the segment, it has a place on this list with its acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 11.8 seconds.

You can’t say that this weather is bad, because its 150 hp and 20 kgfm 2.0 16V Boxer engine moves a car weighing almost 1,700 kg. With CVT transmission and all-wheel drive, it still reaches a maximum of 188 km/h.

Well equipped, it has LED lights, 18″ wheels, sunroof, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and memory, electric trunk, dual zone A/C, 8″ multimedia, Harman/Kardon sound, ACC, seven airbags. , blind spot detector and adaptive high beam.

The Forester starts at R$227,900.

8) Mitsubishi Outlander Sport AWD – 11.9 seconds

The eighth position has one of the two Mitsubishi models that we are going to mention here, the Outlander Sport AWD. It starts at R$166,990, but here we are talking about its most expensive version, which costs R$173,990.

Although both use the same 2.0 flex engine with 170 hp and 23 kgfm, in addition to the 6-speed CVT gearbox, the most expensive option has all-wheel drive, which makes its performance a little worse.

With this set, the Japanese has an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 11.9 seconds and a top speed of 188 km/h, while the 4×2 version takes 11.5 seconds and reaches 190 km/h.

As standard, the Outlander Sport AWD comes with heated leather seats (and electric adjustments for the driver), start/stop, 9-inch multimedia, seven airbags, twilight and rain sensor, cruise control, 18-inch wheels, among others. .

7) Hyundai Creta 1.6, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and Citroën C4 Cactus – 12 seconds

Eighth place has a tie between Creta Action, Kicks, Duster 1.6 and C4 Cactus, all taking 12 seconds to reach 100 km/h. In addition, they fight in the same price range and have other similarities.

The Hyundai has a 1.6-liter engine with 130 hp and 16.5 kgfm, a 6-speed automatic transmission and a maximum speed of 172 km/h. Sold for R$ 107,590, it comes with 16-inch wheels, traction and stability control, A/C, autopilot, radio with Bluetooth and USB, among others.

The renewed Nissan Kicks has six versions and prices starting from R$ 109,290, coming with a 1.6 engine with 113 hp and 15.3 kgfm, with a 5-speed manual transmission or CVT. It reaches a maximum of 175 km/h.

As standard, it has six airbags, 7-inch multimedia with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reversing camera, air conditioning, 16-inch wheels, twilight sensor, traction and stability control, among others.

In addition to the 1.3 turbo engine, the Duster follows with the 1.6 of 120 hp and 16.2 kgfm, combined with the CVT exchange and reaching a maximum of 173 km/h. It starts at R$102,290 and has A/C, 4 airbags, start/stop, electric steering, 16-inch wheels, radio with Bluetooth and stability control.

Finally, the Citroën C4 Cactus (R$ 106,990) has a 1.6 16V engine with 118 hp and 16.1 kgfm, always with a 6-speed automatic transmission. With this, the French also takes 12 seconds to reach 100 km/h and has a maximum of 190 km/h.

Its Live entry version already has DRL, stability control, ramp start assistant, digital air, reverse camera, 7″ multimedia with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 16-inch wheels, among other items.

6) Kia Sportage – 12.2 seconds

In sixth place we have the Kia Sportage, which is sold with a 2.0 16V flex engine with 167 hp and 20.6 kgfm of torque, linked to a six-speed automatic transmission. It costs R$ 179,590.

Its unique version here has 3 driving modes, multifunctional steering wheel, 17-inch wheels, parking sensors, 7″ multimedia with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, twilight sensor, traction and stability control, among others.

It is worth remembering that we are looking forward to the new Sportage, which will come with a 180 hp 1.6-liter turbo engine and a completely renewed look. The brand informed that it will be presented in July, when sales begin.

5) Mitsubishi Pajero Sport – 12.3 seconds

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport looks like a giant compared to the compact SUVs that dominate this list, in addition to costing much more (it starts at R$357,990). Even so, its acceleration is on par with smaller rivals.

Equipped with a 2.4-liter turbodiesel engine with 190 hp and 43.9 kgfm, and an 8-speed automatic transmission, it takes 12.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h and has a maximum speed of 180 km/h. An interesting performance for a 2 ton utility.

It comes with seven airbags, auxiliary light for cornering, Auto Hold, twilight and rain sensor, 7-inch multimedia with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse camera, 18-inch wheels and dual zone A/C, in addition to seven seats.

4) Peugeot 2008 – 12.4 seconds

Although the Peugeot 2008 has its THP versions, endowed with great performance, the French continues to be sold with the aspirated engine. And it is in this configuration that he occupies the fourth position here.

Its 1.6 16V engine has 118 hp and 16.1 kgfm of torque, always with a 6-speed automatic transmission. As a result, it takes 12.4 seconds to reach 100 km/h and has a top speed of 186 km/h.

This set appears only in the Allure Pack version, which costs R$ 116,690 and comes with 16-inch wheels, 4 airbags, reverse camera, autopilot, A/C, electric steering and 7-inch multimedia with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

3) Kia Stonic – 12.5 seconds

The final part of this list has another model that is not among the best sellers, but that draws attention in some aspects. We are talking about the Kia Stonic, which costs R$ 147,990 in our market.

The compact SUV has the Kappa 1.0 turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, with direct injection and 48V hybrid system, generating 120 hp and 20.4 kgfm. Powered only by gasoline and with a 7-speed automatic transmission, it takes 12.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h and has a maximum speed of 190 km/h.

It is equipped with digital air, electric steering, 17-inch wheels, start/stop, 8-inch multimedia, traction and stability control, reverse camera, autopilot, parking sensor, among others.

2) Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid – 13 seconds

The objective of a hybrid model is not to deliver impressive performance, at least when we talk about the most affordable in this segment. That’s why the Corolla Cross appears among the slowest SUVs in our market.

The Japanese associates the 1.8 engine with electric thrusters, generating a combined power of 122 hp (torque is not reported). With CVT transmission, it takes 13 seconds to reach 100 km/h and has a top speed of 170 km/h.

Toyota’s hybrid starts at R$ 196,290 and comes with seven airbags, blind spot alert, 18-inch wheels, ACC, lane change alert, automatic high beam, traction and stability control, multimedia from 8 to 10 inches, among others.

1) Chery Tiggo 3X – 14.2 seconds

Chery takes the top spot on our list with the Tiggo 3X. He arrived as the replacement for Tiggo 2, being sold side by side for a while until the eldest’s death.

Here we have a 1.0 turbo engine with only 102 hp, but with 17.1 kgfm, linked to a 9-speed CVT gearbox. It takes a long 14.2 seconds to reach 100 km/h and has a top speed of 172 km/h.

In addition to the more modern look, it comes with 9-inch multimedia with A/C controls, electric steering, autopilot, ramp-start assistant, parking sensor, reversing camera, 16-inch wheels and traction and stability control. .

It is worth remembering that CAOA Chery decided to discontinue the Tiggo 3X, leaving only the current stock at the dealerships. The reason is the change in its factory in Jacareí (SP), which will only produce hybrids and electric vehicles.

