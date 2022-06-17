Small tongue injury could be a sign of mouth cancer

It is always important to be aware of possible changes in our body, as small injuries can often hide dangerous diseases. This is the case with cancer of the mouth, or cancer of the lip and oral cavity, which most often affects men.

According to data published on the INCA website, each year this disease affects about 15,190 people in Brazil, of which 11,180 are men and 4,010 are women.

It is a rare and difficult type of cancer to diagnose because the initial symptoms are barely noticeable, but they can appear both in the oral cavity and in the gums, lips and cheeks.

Early signs of mouth cancer

Usually the first signs of the disease are small wounds or lacerations in the mouth that do not heal and often do not cause discomfort, but which can grow and cause regular bleeding.

Lesions (sores) in the oral cavity or lips that do not heal for more than 15 days, which may bleed and are growing

Red or white patches and/or plaques on the tongue, gums, roof of the mouth, or cheeks

Wounds and ulcers that do not heal

Numbness, pain or lump on the tongue

Bleeding on the tongue without visible injuries

Lumps or lumps in the neck

persistent hoarseness

When the disease is more advanced, the signs can be:

Difficulty chewing and swallowing

difficulty speaking

Feeling that something is stuck in the throat

Difficulty moving the tongue

However, these symptoms are not unique to oral cancer, they can be related to other health conditions. Therefore, medical opinion is essential.

Types of mouth cancer

According to the Spanish website Medical News Today, this type of disease can develop in two different places. One of them starts with a sore on the tip of the tongue, that’s why it’s called oral tongue cancer; and the other is characterized by the appearance of sores or a lump at the base of the mouth, close to the neck, called oropharyngeal cancer.

The causes of the onset of the disease are still unclear, but it is known that some habits increase the risks, such as:

Smoke

consume alcohol

Excessive sun exposure

Overweight and obesity

HPV virus infection, mainly related to some cases of oropharyngeal cancer.

Therefore, the best prevention against the disease is to take care of health and avoid the habits listed above, maintain oral hygiene and use condoms for oral sex practices.

When noticing any signs, it is important to observe the evolution or improvement and seek medical help.