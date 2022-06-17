Solar-powered electric car can run for months without needing to stop to charge | Electrics and Hybrids

A car you only need to recharge after months of use. This is the premise of Lightyear 0 , a solar-powered vehicle that promises to break a record in terms of economy. The futuristic sedan with proportions similar to the Porsche Panamera will begin production at the end of the year and will have starting price greater than BRL 1 million in direct conversion.

The Dutch startup Lightyear presented this week the final version of the three-volume, which will be the first production car to be powered by solar energy. In this way, the coupe trim roof is composed of a five square meter solar panel.

2 of 4 In a hypothetical condition, a year with 365 sunny days can generate up to 11,000 km of autonomy for the tram — Photo: Disclosure In a hypothetical condition, a year with 365 sunny days can generate up to 11,000 km of autonomy for the tram — Photo: Disclosure

To increase its autonomy, it is equipped with a 60 kWh battery, which allows it to run up to 625 km in the WLTP cycle. However, the manufacturer claims that it is mostly powered by solar energy, which provides up to 70 km per day. In a hypothetical condition, a year with 365 sunny days would generate up to 11,000 km of autonomy. The problem? Having a sunny climate that lasts for so long. Even more so in the rainy Netherlands.

So, depending on how you use the car and, of course, the weather condition, it is possible to go many months without having to recharge it. But, when needed, it gets the equivalent of 32 km of autonomy in 1 hour if plugged into a domestic socket. And at the same time, 520 km of range in a fast-charging source.

Performance will not be the focus

3 of 4 Lightyear 0 has solar panels on the roof and hood of the car — Photo: Disclosure Lightyear 0 has solar panels on the roof and hood of the car — Photo: Disclosure

Lightyear did not provide power and torque data for the final version’s four engines, but the prototype thrusters provided 138 hp and 122.4 kgfm together. What you already know is that the production model does not exceed 160 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 10 seconds.

However, the coupe sedan draws attention for its drag coefficient, the smallest ever seen among passenger carsof 0.19 cx.

Although it is equipped with a solar panel and is over 5 meters long, the Lightyear 0 weighs only 1,575 kg, weight similar to that of a Jeep Compass (1,504 kg) and about 500 kg lighter than the Porsche Panamera (2,070 kg). This occurs because your body is made of carbon fiber.

4 of 4 Lightyear 0 is equipped with a 10.1” entertainment center where you can control practically all the car’s functions — Photo: Disclosure Lightyear 0 is equipped with a 10.1” entertainment center where it is possible to control practically all the car’s functions — Photo: Disclosure

Already the interior uses only sustainable and vegan materials, such as PET bottles in fabric and synthetic leather of natural origin. Simplistic, it carries a 10.1-inch entertainment center where you can control virtually all the car’s functions. However, it only supports Android Auto.

The Lightyear 0 will begin production at the end of October this year and will have 946 units. The price will be much more expensive than Tesla and Lucid Air and will start at €250,000, around R$1.3 million at the current price. The startup’s idea is to create a second vehicle based on Lightyear 0, but simpler so that it has a lower final price. This second model is expected to debut between late 2024 and early 2025.