South Americans re-launch joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

The government and sports authorities of Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay ratified today (16) the decision to relaunch the joint bid of these countries to host the 2030 World Cup.

Paraguay’s vice president, Hugo Velázquez, presided over the meeting of representatives of the four nations in Asunción.

“Our objective is to re-launch the intention of the four governments to carry out the 2030 World Cup,” Velázquez told a press conference after the meeting.

The politician announced that a working table will be formed in Montevideo, in less than a month, to establish a calendar that includes the actions to be carried out to promote the joint candidacy.

Velázquez highlighted that the four countries cannot compete in economic terms with the world powers and that, therefore, “what we want is to resort to history and, above all, to what football represents for this part of the continent, to the effects for which the tournament is played in Paraguay, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay”.

The Paraguayan vice president said that the four countries will have the obligation to establish infrastructure works, which after the competition is held will be a legacy for football.

Velázquez commented that the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) has offered to finance the necessary constructions, if the proposal goes ahead.

“We want to remember that the first World Cup took place in South America (in Uruguay, in 1930), the continent that exports the best players in the world”, he pointed out.

The politician said that the protagonists of the meeting, presidents of the football federations of the four countries, instructed the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínquez, “to make this a reality”.