State Government: check out the health services that work during the optional point of Corpus Christi

Due to the optional point of the celebrations of Corpus Christi, this Thursday (16), and this Friday (17), the public offices of the State and the services administered by the Department of Health (Sesa), which do not provide emergency care and emergency work until this Wednesday (15) and resume their activities on Monday (20).

The State Citizen Pharmacies of Aracruz, Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Cariacica, Castelo, Colatina, Guaçuí, Itapemirim, Linhares, São Mateus, Nova Venécia, Serra, Venda Nova do Imigrante, Vila Velha and Vitória and the Regional Centers of Specialties (CRE’s) of Colatina, Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, São Mateus and Metropolitano, will be suspended during the optional point.

At the Espírito Santo Physical Rehabilitation Center (Crefes), the service will only be in the infirmary between Thursday (16) and Sunday (19), returning with outpatient care, on Monday (20).

The regional blood centers, located in Colatina, Linhares, São Mateus and Serra, will have normal service, this Wednesday (15) and will return with their service activities next Monday (20) from 07 pm.

The State Center for Hemotherapy and Hematology (Hemoes), in Vitória, will work every day, from 07:00 to 18:20, to assist blood donors.

Testing at strategic points in the state

The Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes), Crefes and the State Hospital for Children and Maternity Alzir Bernardino Alves (Himaba), will keep the calls until this Wednesday (15) and will return next Monday (20).

At the Vitória Bus Station, and at the Laranjeiras Bus Terminal, services will be maintained this Thursday (16) and Friday (17) with free demand. Saturday and Sunday there will be no service, returning on Monday (20).

Vitória Airport will have its normal service by appointment on the website www.agendamento.saude.es.gov.br

The service will also remain normal at the State Hospital Dr. Jayme Santos Neves (HEJSN), in Serra, the service will be by appointment from 7:30 am to 11:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 6 pm, through the Vacina e Confia platform: https://vacinaeconfia.es.gov.br/cidadao

The population can also search for testing, through online scheduling, at the link, https://agendamento.es.gov.br and on the website https://vacinaeconfia.es.gov.br/cidadao

Urgent and Emergency Services that maintain normal care:

– Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu 192).

– Toxicological Information and Assistance Center (CIATox): Health professionals and the general population can call 0800-283-9904 (24-hour service) to receive guidance on how to proceed in case of poisoning by medicines, plants, contact with venomous animals or other reasons. The call is free.

State Hospitals:

– State Hospital Dr. Jayme Santos Neves (HEJSN), in Serra;

– State Hospital Dr. Dório Silva (HEDS), in Serra;

– Nossa Senhora da Glória State Children’s Hospital (HINSG), in Vitória;

– State Hospital of Urgency and Emergency “São Lucas” (HEUE), in Vitória;

– Antônio Bezerra de Faria State Hospital (HEABF), in Vila Velha;

– State Hospital for Children and Maternity Alzir Bernardino Alves (Himaba), in Vila Velha;

– State Hospital Dr. Nilton de Barros, in Vila Velha;

– State Hospital for Clinical Care (HEAC), in Cariacica – psychiatric emergencies;

– Roberto Arnizaut Silvares State Hospital (HERAS), in São Mateus;

– Silvio Avidos Hospital and Maternity Hospital (HEMSA), in Colatina;

– State Hospital Dr. João dos Santos Neves (HEJSN), in Baixo Guandu;

– São José do Calçado State Hospital (HESJC);

– Jerônimo Monteiro Integrated Unit (UIJM);

– State Hospital Dr. Alceu Melgaço Filho (HDAMF), in Barra de São Francisco;

– Psychiatric Care Center Dr. Aristides Alexandre Campos (CAPAAC), in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim – psychiatric emergencies.