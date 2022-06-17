Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – The yen drops to a fresh 24-year low as the Bank of Japan refuses to follow the path followed by the rest of the world’s central banks. Russia interrupts gas supplies to France and cuts supplies to Italy, while the European Union (EU) gives its provisional blessing to Ukraine’s accession to the bloc. The US data for May comes out today and the president of , , makes a statement. And Elon Musk assures Twitter employees that they will be spared if they are “exceptional workers.” In Brazil, expectations of further increases in fuel prices.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, June 17th.

1. Yen drops again as BoJ misses interest rate hikeyou

The Japanese fell again after the Bank of Japan refused to , putting more and more distance between it and the rest of the world’s central banks. It should present for its lowest weekly close since 1998.

The currency rose 2.0% against the Japanese currency after the BoJ governor, , not only dismissed the tightening policy, but repeated that the bank is ready to ease it further – even as he acknowledged the pace of the yen’s fall. is harmful to the Japanese economy.

The contrast between the BoJ and the rest of the world will likely be underscored later, when the president of the BoJ delivers a speech at 9:45 am ET.

2. Russia tightens Europe’s gas supply as Ukraine approaches EU membership

Russia has increased the use of it as a weapon in its war against the West, cutting off gas supplies to France entirely and reducing supplies to Italy, its second-biggest European customer, to 50% of the reserved amount.

The July contract, which acts as a benchmark for northwest Europe, rose nearly 4% to its highest level since March in response. State monopoly Gazprom (MCX:) had already cut supplies to Germany by 60% earlier this week in what appears to be an effort to stop European suppliers from filling their gas tanks before winter heating seasons begin. .

The moves come as the European Union gave its provisional approval to give Ukraine candidate status, greatly accelerating its progress towards full membership of the bloc. There was, on the other hand, little news on the subject of accelerating arms supplies to Ukraine from the joint visit to Kiev on Thursday of the leaders of Germany, France and Italy.

3. Stocks should open modestly; industrial production of eye

US stock markets are set to open higher but remain on track for their worst week since the early stage of the pandemic, brutalized by the shift in global monetary policy tightening gears to curb runaway inflation.

More than 90% of stocks tumbled on Thursday – the fifth time in seven days this has happened. There hasn’t been a week like this for breadth of sales since World War II.

At 8:20 am, those were up 0.68%, while those of the were up 0.89%. That’s still just a fraction of its losses from Thursday, which ranged from 2.4% to 4.1%.

The , ETF that measures the performance of the main Brazilian stocks on Wall Street, dropped 4.43% yesterday. On Friday morning, Petrobras ADRs (NYSE:) recovered from yesterday’s fall and rose 1.16%, while Vale’s ADRs (NYSE:) also recovered with an advance of 0.52%.

In addition to Powell’s speech, the market’s focus may be on May data, which is expected to show the slowest growth since December. Among the stocks likely to draw attention is Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:), following reports of sharp price increases for some of its cars.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told Twitter (NYSE:) (SA:) employees that he is still committed to his bid for the social media company, but gave indirect warning about staff cuts going down the line if he succeed.

In response to a question from the city about possible job cuts, Musk said there will be no changes for “exceptional workers”.

Musk has also been making headlines elsewhere after a US investor filed a $268 billion class action lawsuit against him for allegedly enticing people to invest in a cryptocurrency that has suffered steep losses — along with much of the rest of the crypto space — in the last weeks.

4. Petrobras (SA:) prepared for new price increases

Despite new indications and requests from the president to hold off increases, state oil company Petrobras is expected to announce fuel readjustments today, according to newspapers O Globo and Valor Econômico. The new diesel and gasoline prices would come into effect from Saturday (18). The company did not confirm the information “due to competition reasons”.

President Jair Bolsonaro again questioned Petrobras about the increases, asking that there be no changes in fuel prices. Still, he suggested that a new increase would be politically motivated against the government, which recently changed management positions at the state-owned company.

5. Oil drift ahead of platform count

Crude oil prices are expected to fall over the weekend, with a strong dollar and global growth fears offsetting the usual worries about market tightening, which were amplified this week by warnings from OPEC and the International Energy Agency.

The efforts of the legendary oilseed entrepreneur shale Harold Hamm to take Continental Resources (NYSE:) private again also sent a pretty strong signal about where the industry thinks prices are headed. Baker Hughes and CFTC data are due later.

At 8:24 am, it was down 0.20% at $117.46 a barrel, while futures were up 0.05% at $120.8219.85 a barrel.

