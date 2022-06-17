STJ vetoes concerts that would cost R$ 700 thousand to a small municipality in Amazonas

“Although the importance and relevance of culture in the life of the local population is not forgotten, the lack of basic services in such a disproportion, as in the case of the case, causes an objective imbalance that makes the expenditure undue and the caution sought by the MP is justified” , said Martins.
Deficiency in basic services
Martins highlighted excerpts from the initial petition in the public civil action, in which the MPAM details the various sanitation and infrastructure problems in Urucurituba, configuring a scenario incompatible with the expenditure of R$ 700 thousand in two shows and justifying the prohibition of contracting under the required terms. .
“The photos placed in the body of the initial petition of the public civil action by the diligent prosecutor who signed the same prove these problems. There are unfinished schools. it has been eroded for more than 30 days, without repair”, observed the president of the STJ.
Also according to the MPAM petition, only 23% of residents have sewage treatment. “While all this was not enough, the data presented also show that there are lawsuits seeking adequacy in the provision of services, such as, for example, in relation to the city’s sanitary landfill”, highlighted the minister.