Supermarket shares Doritos and image goes viral on the web

Yadunandan Singh 34 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Supermarket shares Doritos and image goes viral on the web 0 Views

Doritos package in installments goes viral on the networks. Photo: reproduction

The photo of a package of Doritos with an installment option went viral on social media. On the shelf of a supermarket, a sign appears with the price (R$ 21.99) and the option to pay in installments: 2x R$ 11.00. The place where the snack is being sold was not identified, but several internet users identified with the consequences of inflation.

The IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) closed at 0.47% in May, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Food was one of the highlights of Brazilian inflation: prices rose 12.13% in the last 12 months. Therefore, Doritos is not the only thing that has become more expensive in the country.

Netizens are stunned by the price of food. On the networks, several users have shared how much their purchases are costing. Meat installments in a butcher shop, strawberry flag at R$ 13, Nutella pots kept with a padlock and other records. Look:

Click here to enroll in the DCM course in partnership with Instituto Cultiva

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Elon Musk Sued for $258 Billion Over Dogecoin ‘Pyramid Scheme’

Elon Musk and his companies are being sued for promoting the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. According to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved