Supermarket shares Doritos and image goes viral on the web

The photo of a package of Doritos with an installment option went viral on social media. On the shelf of a supermarket, a sign appears with the price (R$ 21.99) and the option to pay in installments: 2x R$ 11.00. The place where the snack is being sold was not identified, but several internet users identified with the consequences of inflation.

The IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) closed at 0.47% in May, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Food was one of the highlights of Brazilian inflation: prices rose 12.13% in the last 12 months. Therefore, Doritos is not the only thing that has become more expensive in the country.

Netizens are stunned by the price of food. On the networks, several users have shared how much their purchases are costing. Meat installments in a butcher shop, strawberry flag at R$ 13, Nutella pots kept with a padlock and other records. Look:

I took this week from a butcher shop pic.twitter.com/CXspcC1WFK — Raissa (@Eori_fontelli) June 12, 2022

13 reais on a strawberry tray (and it wasn’t even in a “fancy” market like sugar bread/south zone) pic.twitter.com/jR2QY4uXlC — julika (@wwhylia) June 12, 2022

And the padlock on Nutella pic.twitter.com/7U5IAu0tHA — Otafull#ForaBol卐onaro 💉 (@otafullmiga) June 12, 2022

They call it “offer” here 🤡🤡😡 pic.twitter.com/H7Qyc6jDpa — Liberty city partner (@chokitodecarne) June 13, 2022

