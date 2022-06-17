Survey determines that the minimum wage should be R$ 6,535.40

Check out the data from the survey carried out by Dieese.

According to a survey carried out by the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage in Brazil should be BRL 6,535.40. Currently, the amount paid to Brazilian workers is R$ 1,212.00.

The amount, which Dieese points out as ideal, is almost 5 times higher than the current minimum wage. To arrive at the value, which exceeds R$ 6,000, basic expenses such as food, education, health and housing were taken into account.

The department carries out the survey monthly, since 1994. At the beginning of the year, it was possible to point out that the ideal minimum wage would be R$ 5,997.14. In April, the value reached R$ 6,754.33, being, until then, the highest ever recorded.

Cheapest basic food basket is equivalent to 49% of the minimum wage

Among the items researched for the survey is the price of the basic food basket, which is quite high. The calculation made by Dieese points to the minimum amount to support a family with four members in May this year.

According to the department, the most affordable basic food basket can be found in Aracaju (SE) for R$ 548.38. Therefore, the amount corresponds to about 49% of the current minimum wage, which is committed only to the purchase of basic items.

In São Paulo, the amount needed for the essential purchase of the month is even scarier: R$ 803.99. In Florianópolis, the amount reaches BRL 788, followed by Porto Alegre, where BRL 780.86 is needed, and Rio de Janeiro, with BRL 768.42.

Decreasing purchasing power: inflation drops the real and makes a R$100 note worth only R$13

In July 1994, when the minimum wage was R$ 64.79, with just a R$ 100 bill, a person was paid and there was still change left over. Today, the banknote is worth only R$ 13.43, an amount that in many Brazilian regions cannot buy two essential items from the basic basket.

Basically, in July 1994, only a R$100 bill was needed to pay an employee. Currently, 12 ballots worth R$100 and another R$12 are needed to close the account.

Financial mathematician José Dutra Vieira Sobrinho, who performed an exclusive calculation for a column of R7, can point out that inflation from July 1, 1994 to May 1 of this year was 644.55%.

For consumers who want to purchase the same amount of services and goods that they could buy with R$ 100 in 1994, it is necessary that they pay R$ 744.55.

