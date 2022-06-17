Suspected case of monkeypox is reported in Cedro, Ceará

The Cedro Health Department, 387 kilometers from Fortaleza, reported this Thursday, 16th, the notification of a suspected case of monkey pox in a resident of the municipality. According to a note released by the ministry, this is a 54-year-old man who recently had contact with a person residing in the state of São Paulo, where four cases of the disease have already been confirmed.

Also according to the secretary, the patient showed the first symptoms of the infection this Wednesday, 15, when he was admitted to the Zulmira Sedrim de Aguiar Hospital and Maternity, where he remains hospitalized. His health, the folder adds, is considered stable.

Following the standard procedure for suspected cases of the disease, the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance has not notified the record to the Ministry of Health (MS) and keeps monitoring the patient and people who have had contact with him in recent days. The genetic samples from the man were sent to the Enterovirus Laboratory of the Instituto Oswaldo Cruz (IOC/Fiocruz), in Rio de Janeiro, a reference point for the diagnosis of cases of monkeypox in the Northeast Region and in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The result should come out within 21 days.





wanted by THE PEOPLE, the Ceará Health Department (Sesa) reported that it has not yet been officially notified by the Ministry of Health about the suspected case of monkeypox registered this Thursday, 16, in Cedro. The folder points out that, so far, the State adds two records of the disease. One of them, which involves a resident of Fortaleza, has already been ruled out through laboratory tests. The other, notified in Maracanaú, awaits the processing of the test.

In Brazil, there are six confirmed cases of monkeypox. Four are in São Paulo, one in Rio Grande do Sul and another in Rio de Janeiro. No deaths from the disease were recorded in the country until the night of this Thursday, 16, according to the Ministry of Health.

How is monkeypox transmitted?



-Transmission between humans occurs mainly through large respiratory droplets;

– As droplets cannot travel far, prolonged personal contact is required;

– The disease can still infect people through body fluids, contact with the lesion or indirect contact with the material of the lesion;

What are the main symptoms of monkeypox?



– Incubation period can vary from 5 to 21 days

– Febrile stage of the disease usually lasts 1 to 3 days (fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle pain and lack of energy)

– Rash stage, lasting 2 to 4 weeks (lesions progress from macules – flat-based lesions – to papules – raised firm painful lesions)

