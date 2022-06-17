Ten people from Santa Catarina are waiting for an ICU in the state this Thursday

Ten people from Santa Catarina are waiting for ICU beds (Intensive Care Unit) in the state this Thursday (16). The number updated by the SES (Secretary of State for Health) shows that the lack of beds is in almost all regions.

There is a patient from the Great West of Santa Catarina waiting to be transferred to a neonatal ICU bed due to the need for a specialized service for diseases other than respiratory.

Regarding the pediatric ICU, there are six patients looking for a SUS bed at the State Center for Regulation of Hospital Admissions (CERIH). Of these, four patients seek beds because they have respiratory problems. Two others who need specialized ICU service for other diseases.

They are divided into the regions of the State: one in the South, two in the Vale do Rio Itajaí, one in the North and Northeast Plateaus and two in the Great West.

There are also three patients awaiting transfer to an adult ICU bed in referral hospitals, due to the need for a specialized ICU service for non-respiratory diseases. Of these, one is from Foz do Rio Itajaí, one is from the North and Northeast Plateau, and one is from the Midwest.

beds available

The SES platform for monitoring in the state shows that there are only 36 ICU beds available in Santa Catarina. The state occupancy rate is 96.63%.

In Greater Florianópolis, for example, there is no pediatric bed available for the population. In Foz do Rio Itajaí, there are also no beds available for adults or newborns. The problem is also recorded in the Great West, where there are neither adult, pediatric, or neonatal beds. In the Midwest and Serra Catarinense, neither adults nor children have beds available.

According to information from the SES, so far six new beds have been opened in the neonatal ICU, eight in pediatric intermediate care and six in the pediatric ICU.

These are just the first of the 82 beds provided, between pediatric and neonatal, which will be part of the care of the single health service, explains the SES. In addition to the beds for children’s patients, 10 new adult ICU beds and 17 infirmary beds were opened last Monday (13) at Florianópolis Hospital.