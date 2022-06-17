Tenório catches Guta and Marcelo sleeping together and freaks out with his son: “Vagabundo”

Tenório (Murilo Benício) will suspect that Marcelo (Lucas Leto) and Guta (Julia Dalavia) are having an affair again and will be on the lookout until he is caught.

One of the stories that has captivated the audience that follows “Pantanal” is the plot involving Tenório (Murilo Benício): the land grabber with a dark past lives an official relationship with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira)but maintained for years another family in São Paulo, with three children and his lover, Zuleica (Aline Borges).

In the next chapters of TV Globo’s plot, the farmer, José Leôncio’s neighbor (Marcos Palmeira), will take his second family to live with the officer in the Pantanal. It turns out that one of his children, Marcelo (Lucas Leto), had an involvement in the past with Guta (Julia Dalavia), who is Tenório’s daughter with Maria Bruaca. Therefore, they are brothers, and they will get back together, leaving the patriarch out of seriousness..

Suspicious that Marcelo and Guta are getting closer again, Tenório will be in ambush to guard his daughter’s room. During the morning, he will see Marcelo leaving the place and will not fail to question him about it, causing a nasty fight with his son.

What will the scene be like?

As soon as he sees Marcelo, Tenório will ask: “Where did you sleep that night? I asked you a question. Where did you sleep? Because in your room I know you didn’t.” Awkwardly, Marcelo will still try to hide it: “I woke up early and…”. The farmer won’t even let him finish his sentence: “I saw you lying with your sister in her room, you brat.”

At that moment, Marcelo will get annoyed with his father’s offense: “Don’t call me a kid!”, he will say, but Tenório will not relieve his eldest son: “What do I call it? A tramp who was sleeping with his own sister ?”, shouts the squatter, catching the attention of Zuleica, who will interrupt the fight and ask what is going on. “These two bums are sleeping together. That’s what’s happening right here. Under everyone’s eyes”, the colonel will say, without hiding his anger.