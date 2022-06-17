Tevez will be the new coach of Rosario Central, says newspaper | international football

Carlos Tevez is ready to start his career as a coach. According to the newspaper “Olé”, the former striker accepted the proposal of Rosario Central and will take over the team of the first division of Argentina. The contract will be for three years.
Tevez, 38, announced his retirement in early June, but has not played professionally since May 31 of last year. As soon as he confirmed his farewell, he stated that he was aiming to work as a coach.
Tevez will assume the position of coach of Rosario Central – Photo: Getty Images
At Rosario Central, Tevez will set up a coaching staff with his brothers. In addition to them, Chapa Retegui, former coach of the Argentine national field hockey team, will be the former striker’s main assistant.
The agreement between Tevez and Rosario Central was quick. On Wednesday, coach Leandro Somoza resigned. The board quickly got in touch with Tevez, held a meeting and presented the proposal. On Thursday, there was a positive response.
The forecast is that Tevez begins work at the beginning of next week. His debut as a coach is expected on June 24, against Gimnasia y Esgrima, for the Argentine Championship.