Thaila Ayala complains about nudes that are sent to Renato Góes

Actress Thaila Ayala used her Instagram account yesterday afternoon to vent about a subject that has been bothering her. Married to actor Renato Góes, the actress talked about women who are sending her husband sexy photos.

In the video, she made a point of saying that she is aware of the photos and that she is surprised to see other women not respecting her marriage and her puerperium: “Shamed to be of the same race”.

“You, woman, who sends a picture of your ass, your genitals, your breasts, to married men. I swear, whoever can answer me, my curiosity is true. I’m dying to understand what’s going on in your head. the woman doesn’t give herself respect, mass. But you disrespect another person who has nothing to do with it, a marriage, a woman who is in the puerperium. I’m embarrassed to be of the same race. My God! I see everything, I know everything,” he began.

According to her, it is common for Renato Goés to receive nudes from other women on social networks – which she defined as disrespect for her marriage. In the caption of the publication, the actress addressed the issue of empathy in the union of women.

“In a world where we talk so much about empathy between women, about women holding hands with other women, where I believe we should be strengthening each other, believing in each other, supporting each other… .

Do these people realize that they can destroy a family with this? Well, I’ve seen it happen up close… Is this really the intention that beats in this woman’s heart? Maybe it’s actually a lot of innocence of me, but I can’t believe that a soul pulses at this frequency reflected.

Thaila’s post received a lot of comments. Among them, celebrities such as Paloma Bernardi, Fiorella Mattheis and Débora Nascimento. José Loreto’s ex commented: “You really saw it happen up close”.

