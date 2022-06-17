Thaila Ayala vents about fans who send intimate photos to her husband: ‘They can destroy a family’ – Entertainment









Thaila Ayala vented, on social networks, this Wednesday (15), about the provocative photos that her husband, Renato Góes, receives from hundreds of women on Instagram. In the video, the actress says she is ashamed of the images, considering he is a married man, and asked for more empathy.

“You, woman, who sends a picture of your genitals, your chest to married men… I swear, whoever can answer me, my curiosity is true, really, I’m dying to understand what’s going on in my head” , she began.











The actress considers these attitudes disrespectful and believes that these women should have more respect for her. “If she doesn’t respect herself or if she thinks that’s okay, mash it up, because everyone is each one, their body, their rules. Now, you disrespect another person who has nothing to do with it, who didn’t disrespect you , you disrespect a marriage, a woman who, in detail, is in the puerperium. I get so embarrassed to be of the same race sometimes. Little do they know that I see everything, that I know everything”, she said.

“Do these people have any idea that they can destroy a family with this? Because I’ve seen it happen up close… Is this really the intention that pulsates in this woman’s heart? Maybe it’s actually very innocence of me, but I can’t believe that a soul pulses at that frequency,” he added.

Thayla and Renato Góes have been married for 3 years and are parents to Francisco for 6 months.