The best selling cars in the 1st half of June 2022

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business

Volkswagen Gol shoots among the best-selling cars and takes the lead in the first half of June 2022. The veteran Volkswagen hatch sold a total of 4,499 units in the first half of the month.

Second, the Hyundai HB20 has sold 4,290 units to date. Closing the podium is the T-Cross, with 3,343 units and leading among SUVs.

In fourth position is the Chevrolet Tracker and its 3,044 units. Closing the top 5 is the medium SUV Compass, with 2,949 units sold in the period.

Fiat Pulse and Chevrolet Onix appear next, with 2,689 and 2,524, respectively. Hyundai Creta, Chevrolet Onix Plus and Fiat Mobi close the top 10.

  1. GOAL: 4,499
  2. HB20: 4,290
  3. T CROSS: 3,343
  4. TRACKER: 3,044
  5. COMPASS: 2,949
  6. PULSE: 2,689
  7. ONIX: 2,524
  8. CRETE: 2,520
  9. MOBI: 2,336
  10. ONIX PLUS: 2,312
  11. COROLLA ROSS: 2,069
  12. COROLLA: 1,927
  13. RENEGADE: 1,926
  14. VOYAGE: 1,899
  15. CHRONOS: 1,746
  16. NIVUS: 1,715
  17. KICKS: 1,685
  18. KWID: 1,415
  19. YARIS HB: 1,151
  20. ITEM: 1,127

