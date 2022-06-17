The best selling cars in the 1st half of June 2022

Volkswagen Gol shoots among the best-selling cars and takes the lead in the first half of June 2022. The veteran Volkswagen hatch sold a total of 4,499 units in the first half of the month.
Second, the Hyundai HB20 has sold 4,290 units to date. Closing the podium is the T-Cross, with 3,343 units and leading among SUVs.
See too
⇒ The best selling cars in the 1st fortnight of May – 2022
⇒ The best selling cars in the 1st fortnight of April – 2022
In fourth position is the Chevrolet Tracker and its 3,044 units. Closing the top 5 is the medium SUV Compass, with 2,949 units sold in the period.
Fiat Pulse and Chevrolet Onix appear next, with 2,689 and 2,524, respectively. Hyundai Creta, Chevrolet Onix Plus and Fiat Mobi close the top 10.
Check out the best selling cars in the fortnight of June 2022 below
- GOAL: 4,499
- HB20: 4,290
- T CROSS: 3,343
- TRACKER: 3,044
- COMPASS: 2,949
- PULSE: 2,689
- ONIX: 2,524
- CRETE: 2,520
- MOBI: 2,336
- ONIX PLUS: 2,312
- COROLLA ROSS: 2,069
- COROLLA: 1,927
- RENEGADE: 1,926
- VOYAGE: 1,899
- CHRONOS: 1,746
- NIVUS: 1,715
- KICKS: 1,685
- KWID: 1,415
- YARIS HB: 1,151
- ITEM: 1,127
Passionate about cars since I was a child, today I share with everyone the knowledge I’ve had throughout my life, publishing daily news from the automotive sector on the Mundo do Automóvel portal for PCD.