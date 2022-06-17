The best selling cars in the 1st half of June 2022

Volkswagen Gol shoots among the best-selling cars and takes the lead in the first half of June 2022. The veteran Volkswagen hatch sold a total of 4,499 units in the first half of the month.

Second, the Hyundai HB20 has sold 4,290 units to date. Closing the podium is the T-Cross, with 3,343 units and leading among SUVs.

In fourth position is the Chevrolet Tracker and its 3,044 units. Closing the top 5 is the medium SUV Compass, with 2,949 units sold in the period.

Fiat Pulse and Chevrolet Onix appear next, with 2,689 and 2,524, respectively. Hyundai Creta, Chevrolet Onix Plus and Fiat Mobi close the top 10.

Check out the best selling cars in the fortnight of June 2022 below

GOAL: 4,499 HB20: 4,290 T CROSS: 3,343 TRACKER: 3,044 COMPASS: 2,949 PULSE: 2,689 ONIX: 2,524 CRETE: 2,520 MOBI: 2,336 ONIX PLUS: 2,312 COROLLA ROSS: 2,069 COROLLA: 1,927 RENEGADE: 1,926 VOYAGE: 1,899 CHRONOS: 1,746 NIVUS: 1,715 KICKS: 1,685 KWID: 1,415 YARIS HB: 1,151 ITEM: 1,127