the best times to hit the road

The Transportation Agency of the State of São Paulo and the Department of Logistics and Transport estimate that around 3.8 million vehicles will circulate on the main roads in São Paulo during the Corpus Christi holiday. The forecast covers the period between the day before the day off (15) and next Sunday (19).

According to Infraero, a company that manages 17 Brazilian airports, the movement should grow 137% compared to the same holiday last year. The reason is the relaxation of restrictions adopted during the pandemic.

Around 110,000 people are expected to travel through the three main bus terminals in São Paulo between Wednesday and Thursday. As for the stays, a much greater flow of vehicles is also expected, especially on the coast and inland of the state.

best time to travel

According to the Ecovias concessionaire, administrator of the Anchieta-Imigrantes system, the peak of vehicles should occur between 10 am and 1 pm this Thursday. On Sunday, the day to return home, the flow is intense between 12:00 and 21:00.

On the Fernão Dias highway, which connects São Paulo to Belo Horizonte, the Arteris concessionaire warns that the driver must pay attention to the stretch between the exit from São Paulo and Atibaia, 64 km from SP. One million vehicles are expected to circulate through it on the holiday.

The forecast for Régis Bittencourt (São Paulo and Curitiba) is a 25% increase in the volume of vehicles compared to normal days. The same company advises that the driver must be careful especially in the sections of Greater São Paulo, in Taboão da Serra and Embu das Artes.

Airports and Bus Stations

According to GRU Airport, which manages São Paulo International Airport, 519,000 passengers are expected to board flights between Wednesday and Sunday. Porto Alegre, Recife and Curitiba are the most popular national destinations, while Buenos Aires, Madrid and Miami are the most popular international destinations.

Infraero estimates that 321 thousand customers will board and disembark on 2,206 flights in the same period in Congonhas.

On the São Paulo bus stations, the forecast is for 540,000 people traveling between Thursday and Sunday. The companies will provide 80 extra buses, especially for destinations such as Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte and cities of Santa Catarina and São Paulo.