The degrading racist videos with African children made for entertainment by Chinese youtubers

“I’m a black monster! I have a low IQ!”

In February 2020, a degrading video appeared on social media in China, in which a group of children in poverty from different parts of Africa repeated in Mandarin racist insults that were dictated to them by an anonymous cameraman.

This recording format has become popular in recent years in China: personalized greeting videos, in which people from somewhere in Africa, many of them black and minors, send greetings in a language they themselves often don’t understand.

All this while dancing and “having fun” around a blackboard, on which the congratulatory message is written in different colored chalks.

