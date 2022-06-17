The Playoffs – Kerr Reveals Popovich’s Messages To Him And Udoka Ahead Of The NBA Finals

Gregg Popovich, head coach of the San Antonio Spurs and the most successful commander in NBA history, sent cellphone messages to his two protégés ahead of the 20222 NBA Finals: Ime Udoka and Steve Kerr.

During an appearance on “95.7 The Game” on Tuesday (13), Kerr said that Popovich messaged the two before Game 1 to let them know he was remaining unbiased.

“Pop texted all of us before the show started and said, ‘I’m neutral now. I’ll be rooting for everyone,’” Kerr said. “I know he will be thrilled for whoever wins and dismayed for whoever loses. This is genuine Pop for sure.”

Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors coaches, respectively, passed through Popovich’s hands. Udoka had two spells as a player for the Spurs between 2007-2009 and 2010-2011 and after his retirement from the courts, he was Pop’s assistant between 2012 and 2019, being champion in 2014 on the coaching staff. Kerr, after his glorious stint with Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, where he lifted three titles between 1996-98, moved on to the San Antonio Spurs, where he also won titles in 1999 and 2003, at the beginning of Popovich’s era in charge. of the Texan team.

In addition, both were part of the coaching staff of the United States Olympic team led by Popovich at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kerr added that he and Udoka “are good friends and have been through a lot together” with Popovich.

The Warriors are one victory away from winning their fourth title in eight years. If that happens, Steve Kerr could be one ring behind his mentor, Gregg Popovich. On the other hand, Ime Udoka and the Celtics will try everything to prevent the series from ending and thus force the last Game 7, being able to become champion in his first season as head coach, and take the first title of the Boston team since 2008. .

Game 6 is scheduled for 22:00 (Brasília time) this Thursday (15) at the TD Garden in Boston.

Photo: NBA.com/Disclosure