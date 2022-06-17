the slimming strategy that eliminates fats

The food practice consists of interspersing long hours of fasting with periods of food, thus contributing to weight control and slimming, because during hours without food, the body uses fat stores as energy sources.

Usually fasting periods can vary between 10 to 24 hours, being performed daily or just a few days a week. The time interval parameters, as well as the food allowed (only still water, tea or coffee without sugar) are defined according to the physical conditions and health history of each person.

Study reveals intermittent fasting reduces fat in unexpected organ

Recently a study showed that the strategy can reduce fats in the pancreas. The research was carried out on mice, and found that there was a reduction in the amount of fat in the pancreas.

That’s right, although few people know that the pancreas has fat, the truth is that fat molecules can cluster in these cells of this gland.

One of the authors of the study published in the journal Metabolism, Professor Annette Schürmann stated that: “accumulations of fat outside the adipose tissue, for example in the liver, muscles or even bones, have a negative effect on these organs and on the whole body. The impact that fat cells have within the pancreas is unclear until now.”

The study also found that obese mice with diabetes are more likely to have fat accumulated in the pancreas, while overweight mice without diabetes are not likely to have fat in the pancreas.

The study divided the mice into two groups. One of the groups had a supervised diet, while the other group ate as much as they wanted, but they stayed up to 24 hours without food, that is, they underwent a type of intermittent fasting.

After five weeks of the study, it was found that the rodents in group 2, undergoing intermittent fasting, did not have any fat in the pancreas.

This research complements others already carried out, that intermittent fasting favors the body, helping with weight loss, reducing inflammatory processes, reducing blood sugar rates, among others.

It is undeniable other effects perceived by those who practice fasting, people start to have a better disposition, without less desire to eat at all times, in addition to controlling glucose and insulin in the blood and improving insulin resistance.

But, if you want to adopt this strategy, don’t forget to go to the doctor and carry out all the necessary tests to confirm if it is something compatible with your current physical conditions.