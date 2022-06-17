The web version of Photoshop will be free, but there is a catch – All in Technology

Users who use Photoshop to edit their photos will be happy to know that the web version of the image editor will become free in the near future. According to Adobe (creator of the editor), the novelty will serve to attract new users to use the services of the platform. However, it’s pretty clear that the company intends to cash in on this by getting more users to pay for its services.

With the change, “tools considered essential by Adobe will be free and free for all users. While this is good news, there is a catch. According to the company, some Photoshop features will still be exclusive to those who have a license or paid version of the editor.

See too:

Photoshop web will have a free version for users, but some functions will still only be available for the paid version (Image: Tudo em Tecnologia).

At least so far, Adobe hasn’t made it clear which functions will be free. Clearly, special and more complex functions will be locked. However, it is expected that basic editing tools, simple filters and layer control are among the free resources.

For those who don’t remember, the web version of Photoshop arrived in October last year. Simpler than the standard app, the web version is more limited and has fewer features. However, it still allows you to resize objects, improve image imperfections and crop less important areas.