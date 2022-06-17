There is no mastermind or criminal organization behind the deaths of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, says PF – Notícias

The Federal Police of the state of Amazonas reported that there was no “mandator or criminal organization behind” the deaths of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips. The two were murdered in the Vale do Javari region, in the extreme west of the state of Norte. The bodies were found last Wednesday (15), 11 days after the two disappeared.

"The investigations also point out that the executioners acted alone, with no mastermind or criminal organization behind the crime. Finally, it clarifies that, with the advancement of the diligences, new arrests may occur", announced the corporation.





The search for the vessel used by Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips continues, according to the corporation. The work has the support of indigenous people in the region and members of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari (Unijava). The PF reported that "there are indications of the participation of more people in the criminal practice".





Confirmation that “human remains” had been found during the investigations was announced by Justice Minister Anderson Torres on social media. According to the Federal Police, Amarildo dos Santos, one of the detained fishermen, confessed to killing Dom and Bruno, dismembering the bodies and setting them on fire. He also indicated the area where the bodies were, more than 3 km from the crime scene.

Police officers went to the scene and found the human remains. After finding the remains in the places where the journalist and the indigenist were looking for, in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas, the PF is now focusing on discovering the dynamics of the crime.





The fisherman Osoney da Costa, Amarildo's brother, is also in prison. The two were seen by witnesses chasing the professionals' speedboat.

















The crime











Two fishermen confessed to killing Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips. The investigations, which until now focused on searches, now focus on the authorship and motivation of the crime. The plane with the remains found in the searches arrived in Brasília around 6:40 pm this Thursday (16). The bodies were transported from Atalaia do Norte (AM) to the Criminalistics Institute of the Federal Police, in the capital, where they will undergo forensic examination. The exams must be carried out within seven days, and the reports must be presented next week.

According to the head of the PF, Eduardo Fontes, the suspect informed that the boat in which the journalist and the indigenist were traveling had been sunk and that the place where the bodies were buried was difficult to access, more than 3 km from the bank of the Itaquaí River. . "It took us a while to get to the site. There is no telephone contact in the area. Human remains were found there, and excavations are still being carried out," he said.

















Persecution











A witness interviewed on condition of anonymity by the PF reported seeing a speedboat with Dom and Bruno passing along the Taquaí River. Then, another vessel, carrying Amarildo dos Santos, passed at high speed towards the professionals. The testimony was sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

For investigators, the statement reveals that the intention to kill the victims may have been well before the time of the murders and may have been planned, contrary to what the suspects claim in their testimony.





















blood and viscera











On Friday, the preliminary report concluded that the blood found on the boat where Amarildo was was not that of Dom Phillips. The analysis compared with the genetic material of the indigenist Bruno Pereira showed inconclusive results. The PF will have to carry out new tests to rule out or confirm that it is Pereira’s blood – which would indicate that the aggressions began while still inside the vessel, on the way to the place where the murders took place.

Viscera found in the region, which would have been a stomach, do not contain human DNA, according to the researchers. The result may have been influenced by the degradation of the biological material, the action of the environment in which it was exposed and the time between the removal of the body until the moment it was found and taken for expertise. It is still necessary to understand whether or not it really is a human organ.




