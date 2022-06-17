“Three years of snoring”; Lyon ‘leaks’ Thiago Mendes’ future and decision knocks Flamengo’s door

Pupil of coach Rogério Ceni, the steering wheel is in Rio de Janeiro with the businessman and his wife, Kelly Mendes

Thiago Mendes and his wife, Kelly Mendes, landed in Rio de Janeiro. During this week, both made a post on Instagram and the caption had a lot of repercussion on social networks. The reason? Because the 30-year-old player is speculated on teams like Botafogo and Flamengo; the first mentioned by the report entered the dispute a few days ago.

“Great things are coming. Always God’s best and exactly in his time. We go through things that we don’t understand why. But, the one you trust and surrender your ways will always have the best for you “, wrote the couple on the web. Who also accompanies the athlete is businessman Paulo Pitombeira.

This Friday (17th), the suspense about the future of shirt 23 is over. Evaluated by the Transfermarkt website at 9 million euros (about R$ 47.7 million at the current price), the midfielder has been in France since 2019. Used 37 times in the last season, the ex-São Paulo player scored a goal and provided an assist. .

“Faithful to our colors, soldier @Thiagomendesof extends the adventure with us!” announced Lyon, dIt’s a cold shower for those who believed that a definitive negotiation was possible involving coach Rogério Ceni’s pupil. Fans of the French team criticized the contract renewal until 2025.

One netizen said: “Three years of snoring on and off the field, gave the bare minimum for 6 months and we decided to extend his huge salary,” he wrote. Another added: “Especially when we see everything he and, especially, madame did last summer because they really wanted to go back to live in Brazil”, he shot.