Tiemi gives up on ‘No Limite’ to save Janaron and is the 14th eliminated | 2022

Tiemi gives up on 'No Limite' to save Janaron and is the 14th eliminated

The girls created an alliance and made it clear to everyone who enters the Sol Tribe. Last week, Rodrigo was eliminated from the game and when he lost yet another Immunity Challenge, Janaron felt threatened and said goodbye to them, thanking them and calling them “warrior women”.

Tiemi hugs Andréa when giving up on ‘No Limite’ — Photo: Globo

Very sad to have to vote for the indigenous, they cried a lot and Tiemi made the decision to leave the survival game: “It makes no sense for him to leave”, he said, crying in conversation with Flavia and Andréa. See how she communicated to everyone 👇

Tiemi asks to be voted on in Portal and Janaron gets emotional

Tiemi asks to be voted on in Portal and Janaron gets emotional

At Portal, she stood by her decision and walked away, giving Janaron one more chance in the game. Watch the poll:

See how Tribo Sol voted on the Portal

See how Tribo Sol voted on the Portal

And as you already know, there’s an exclusive video! As he left, Tiemi spoke about protecting women. Play:

Tiemi talks about women's alliance in the Sol Tribe

Tiemi talks about women’s alliance in the Sol Tribe

Tribe Sol embraces after Tiemi’s decision — Photo: Globo

Janaron gets emotional with Tiemi’s attitude — Photo: Globo

🔥 See all the videos from the episode:

