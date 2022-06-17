Tiemi talks about relationship with Pedro and decision to save Janaron in ‘No Limite’: ‘I don’t regret it’ | 2022

Tribo Sol 🌞 tried to get back up on this Thursday’s program, the 16th, but winning just the Privilege Trial wasn’t enough. After another defeat to Tribo Lua 🌙 in the Immunity Test, they had to choose someone to leave No Limite… And if everything led to believe that Janaron would be the next to leave the game, Tiemi surprised his allies by asking to be voted on and ended up receiving the majority of votes on the Portal. Rhudson Victor had an exclusive chat with the 14th eliminated to understand all this! Watch! 👇
Rhudson Victor talks with Tiemi, the 14th eliminated from ‘No Limite’
I don’t regret it. I believe that my values, my intuition and my heart spoke much louder at that moment in the game. If I came back, even after reflection post elimination, I know I would do it all over again, I don’t regret a thing.
— Tiemi talks decision to ‘save’ Janaron
Another remarkable moment in his career was with Pedro. The two built a friendship and got closer at the camp, entitled to the ship #Peti. And what was it like to see him going to the opposing tribe?
Pedro’s departure, at that moment in the game, was a blow because he is a person I like a lot. He was my ally there in the game. At that moment it was a shock. Perhaps I did have a certain influence that day.
— Tiemi on Pedro
And all this gave something to talk about… 🔥👇
▶ Check out the best moments of the program:
- The program started with perrengue for the two tribes. Before facing the Evidences, participants were challenged to sleep in heavy rain and thunderstorms. ⚡ Look how their night went! 👇
Storm invades camp and scares participants of ‘No Limit’
- The next day, it was the turn of the Proof of Privilege. The participants needed a lot of strength and strategy to win. Come see how it went! 👇
Tribe Sol wins the Trial of Privilege
- After the victory of moon tribethe teams faced each other again in the Immunity Test. Participants underwent an aquatic challenge, strength and still had to assemble a puzzle in the final stage. Come review this test! 👇
Moon Tribe wins the Immunity Challenge
- With the defeat, the mood in the Sun Tribe weighed and the participants chose Janaron to be deleted. Dissatisfied with the imminent departure of her colleague, Tiemi asked to be voted on. 😮 Come see this exciting chat! 👇
Tiemi asks to be voted on in Portal and Janaron gets emotional
- And after the conversation, the Sun Tribe go to Portal. As agreed, Tiemi received the votes of all colleagues and was the 14th eliminated from No Limite. Come see the moment of elimination! 👇
Tiemi is eliminated from ‘No Limit’
Enjoy and come see everything that happened in episode 14! 👇