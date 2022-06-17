Tiemi talks about relationship with Pedro and decision to save Janaron in ‘No Limite’: ‘I don’t regret it’ | 2022

Tribo Sol 🌞 tried to get back up on this Thursday’s program, the 16th, but winning just the Privilege Trial wasn’t enough. After another defeat to Tribo Lua 🌙 in the Immunity Test, they had to choose someone to leave No Limite… And if everything led to believe that Janaron would be the next to leave the game, Tiemi surprised his allies by asking to be voted on and ended up receiving the majority of votes on the Portal. Rhudson Victor had an exclusive chat with the 14th eliminated to understand all this! Watch! 👇