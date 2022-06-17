Tim Sale, Iconic DC Artist and Eisner Award Winner, Dies at 66

the designer Tim Salea long-time contributor to the A.D and famous for the double with the screenwriter Jeph Loeb in iconic titles Batman, died at age 66. The news was confirmed by the artist’s official profile on twitterand arrives just days after Sale is admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

“It is with heavy sadness that I need to announce that Tim Sale passed away today. He died with the love of his life by his side, and he loves you all very much. Please share photos and stories about him in this post as we want to share it with you. them with the community”says the text published on the artist’s profile.

Born in New York in 1956, Sale spent most of his childhood in Seattle, Washington, after moving in with his family. As an adult, he studied at the New York School of Visual Arts, but before he even graduated, he returned to Seattle and began working in the field. The peak came from the duo with Loeb, with whom he signed titles such as Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory and Superman For All Seasons.

Sale also collaborated with Marvel, where he produced artwork for comics such as Daredevil: Yellow, spiderman: blue and Hulk: Gray. he won an award Eisnerthe highest honor in comics, in 1999, in the category of Best Artist.

