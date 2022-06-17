Turco Mohamed will be fired if Atlético does not beat Flamengo this Sunday – Rádio Itatiaia

The situation of coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed at Atlético is extremely complicated. Without support from the board of Galo, the coach will be fired if the alvinegro team does not beat Flamengo in this Sunday’s match, at 16:00, at Mineirão, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The information was found by journalist João Vitor Xavier along with the high level of Atlético’s board and released this Thursday during the program Behind the scenes, from Itatiaia.

“If Atlético don’t win, if they don’t play well, Turco won’t resist at the weekend. Atlético’s board is dissatisfied with Turco’s work”, said João Vitor Xavier.

Also according to the information, Atlético’s board has already lost confidence in Turco’s work and there is nothing more that the coach can do to remain in office for a long time. The alvinegra management is extremely dissatisfied with the team’s playing pattern and believes that the Argentine commander will not be able to correct the problem.

In this way, even if Atlético wins against Flamengo this Sunday, Turco Mohamed will not have a long life at Galo.

After starting the season well at Atlético, winning the Campeonato Mineiro and the Supercopa do Brasil, Turco Mohamed saw the team drop in performance over the last few weeks and started to press after the 5-3 defeat to Fluminense, at Maracanã, by the Brasileirão.

Atlético are four games without a win this season. The last time the team spent this period of fasting was in October 2020. Currently, Galo occupies the sixth place in the Brazilian and can lose more positions if they don’t win Flamengo.