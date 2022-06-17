turnaround? Dani Alves can stay in Spain

the right back Daniel Alves said goodbye to Barcelona on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 15th. Through social networks, the Brazilian thanked the fans and also the board for another visit to the club. Dani stayed just over six months at Camp Nou.

Without a contract, the side is available on the market. His name is speculated on a possible return to Brazil. However, it could be that Dani Alves remains in Spain. According to the portal four, Mallorca is interested in the Brazilian.

Mallorca is a traditional Spanish club, but in recent years it has alternated between the First and Second Division of La Liga, the Spanish Championship. Hiring the side would be a way to bring more experience to the team.

According to the portal, Dani Alves welcomes the possibility of staying in Spain. Much of the right-back’s passage through European football was in the country. That is, it is a place where it is set.

World Cup will weigh on Dani’s choice

According to UOL, one factor will weigh on Daniel Alves’ choice of which club he will defend: the World Cup. The right-back wants to compete in the Qatar World Cup, which would be the last of his career. So he wants to go to a club he can play regularly to stay on Tite’s radar.