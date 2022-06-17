Ukraine says it received only ‘10% of weapons’ it asked for from Westerners – News

Ukraine received from its Western allies only “10% of the weapons” it needs to face the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian deputy defense minister said on Tuesday.

“We have received 10% of the weapons we need,” Anna Maliar told Ukrainian television.

“No matter how great Ukraine’s efforts and how professional our army is, without the help of our western allies we cannot win this war,” he added.





According to the deputy minister, “clear deadlines must be set” for arms deliveries, as “every day of delay is another day against the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and our people”.

“We can’t wait any longer because the situation is very difficult,” he said, as Russian troops progressively seized the Lugansk region in the Donbass basin.





Shortly before, Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky called for “fast […] of more weapons and military equipment”, because “the Russians have ten, a hundred times more” weapons than the Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian army, Zelensky said in a videoconference with journalists, mainly needs “long-range weapons” and “armored vehicles”.



