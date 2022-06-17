URGENT. Simaria decides to step away from the stage

After an interview given to the owner of this column published last Wednesday (15/6), in which he exposed the differences with his duo and sister, Simone, Simaria will leave the stage for an indefinite period. The information was confirmed by the duo’s press office in contact with the LeoDias column. Simone will follow the duo’s concert schedule alone for the next few days.

In an official note sent to the column, the advice of the duo reported that Simaria left the stage due to medical determination. The singer sent a message to fans through the statement: “My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon. Be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”. Simone should already take over the duo’s shows this Thursday (16/6), where a performance is scheduled at the Festa dos Tomates in the city of Paty dos Alferes, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro.

Simone and Simaria in Itabaiana, Sergipe (Reproduction: Instagram) Simone and Simaria in Itabaiana, Sergipe Reproduction / Instagram photo-Simone-Simaria-show Simone & Simaria in concertPlayback / Instagram Simone and Simaria in Caruaru (Photo: Hayale Guimarães/g1 Caruaru) Simone and Simaria in Caruaru Reproduction / Instagram Simone and Simaria (Reproduction: Instagram) Simone and Simaria Reproduction / Instagram Simone and Simaria at the launch of Bar das Coleguinhas 2 (Photo: Júlio César Fernandes) Simone and Simaria at the launch of Bar das Coleguinhas 2Júlio César Fernandes/Disclosure Simone and Simaria at the launch of Bar das Coleguinhas 2 (Photo: Júlio César Fernandes) Simone and Simaria at the launch of Bar das Coleguinhas 2Júlio César Fernandes/Disclosure Simone and Simaria have a disagreement on Programa do Ratinho (Reproduction: SBT/Instagram) Simone and Simaria have a disagreement in the Mouse ProgramReproduction / Instagram Simone and Simaria at PodDelas (Reproduction: YouTube) The sister duo starred in a fight on the recording of Programa do RatinhoPlayback/YouTube 0

Read the official statement issued by the duo’s advice:

“RSS Produções Artísticas e Entertainment, the office responsible for managing the careers of Simone and Simaria, announces that Simaria Mendes, due to medical reasons, will not be able to meet the schedule of appointments (shows). In a message to contractors and fans, she says to Simaria: ‘My loves, singing is everything I love the most, but right now, I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon, be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!” All Simone&Simaria commitments will be fulfilled by the artist Simone Mendes.”

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.