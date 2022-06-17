Úrsula tells Eugenio that she is pregnant in Beyond the Illusion

Ursula (Bárbara Paz) took a big hit when eugenio (Marcello Novaes) discovered an old setup by the housekeeper that resulted in the separation between him and his ex-fiancée, and now he has decided to throw her out of the house. However, Joaquim’s mother (Danilo Mesquita) plays one last card when she claims that she is pregnant with the businessman during the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion.

Eugênio was enraged when he learned from Dirce (Regiane Alves) that Úrsula was to blame for the separation of the two, when he put false evidence that she had betrayed the businessman, generating a big fight followed by the end of the engagement. Of course, Joaquim’s godfather went to answer immediately and threw her out of his house, leaving the housekeeper desperate.

Úrsula and Joaquim intend to coup Eugênio. Source: Reproduction/Globo

As a way of playing her last card, Úrsula decides to tell Eugênio that she is pregnant with his child, and that she should therefore take responsibility for her actions. This jeopardizes all the plans that the businessman had made with his great love, Violeta (Malu Galli), as he will now be forced to assume the child and marry the housekeeper, so that she does not take legal action against him.

Of course, this is also part of his plan to take over the factory and everything Eugenio has built so far, during all his years of hard work alongside Violeta. Joaquim is also part of the whole setup, as he manages to give the worst advice to his godfather and is leaving the factory in the worst possible financial conditions to take everything from him in the end.