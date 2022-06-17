US authorizes Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines for babies – Sade

(photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

The United States Medicines Agency (FDA) authorized on Friday (6/17) Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID in infants and young children on an urgent basis, paving the way for the first injections next week.

The Moderna laboratory vaccine, in two doses, is authorized on an emergency basis for children aged between six months and five years.

Pfizer’s, in three doses, should be applied to children aged between six months and four years. This is the last age group that has not yet received protection in the United States.

At the same time, the FDA also approved Moderna’s vaccine for children and adolescents ages 6 to 17. Pfizer’s was already authorized since the age of 5.

“Many parents, caregivers and doctors are waiting for a vaccine for younger children, and this one is protecting children 6 months of age and older,” commented FDA Director Robert Califf in a press release.

“As we have seen in older age groups, these vaccines for younger children will provide protection against the most serious cases of COVID-19, such as hospitalizations and deaths,” he pointed out.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will now need to recommend these vaccines before inoculations begin.

This final authorization will be granted after a meeting of experts who are members of an advisory committee, which takes place this Friday and Saturday.

But the US government had indicated that as soon as the FDA published its decision, about 10 million doses could begin to be shipped in advance to the four corners of the country and millions more in the coming weeks.

The necessary equipment for the injections will also be provided.

According to a preliminary estimate, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 80% effective against symptomatic forms of the disease. But that number is based on a small number of positive cases, the FDA said.

Moderna’s has been shown to be 51% effective in infants aged six months to less than 2 years and 37% effective in children aged two to five years.

The numbers are consistent with the efficacy observed in adults against the micron variant, according to the US agency. However, the vaccine continues to protect well against severe cases of COVID-19.