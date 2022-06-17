US futures and European stocks rebound in tumultuous week; see these and more subjects

New York index futures and European stock markets operate higher, while most Asian markets closed lower on Friday (17), as global stocks reacted to tightening policies from major central banks.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its policy rate by 75 basis points, its highest since 1994, before the Swiss National Bank surprised markets with its first hike since 2007 and the Bank of England implemented its fifth consecutive high.

The European Central Bank announced after an emergency meeting on Wednesday that it plans to create a new tool to tackle the risk of eurozone fragmentation, a move aimed at allaying fears of a new debt crisis for the single-currency bloc. .

The S&P 500 is down 6% in the week to Thursday’s close, taking it to its worst weekly performance since March 2020. All 11 sectors are at least 15% below their recent highs.

Meanwhile, the Dow dropped below 30,000 for the first time since January 2021 on Thursday. The 30-stock average is down 4.7% for the week, on track for its 11th negative week in 12.

In indicators, the session is relatively weak, with US industrial production data for May coming out ahead of markets opening. In the afternoon, Baker Hughes data on operating oil wells and platforms will be released.

In Brazil, after the return of the holiday, investors are echoing the hawkish statement from Copom – which did not signal the end of the Selic cycle – and a fierce fight between Congress and the government with Petrobras, which it may announce this Friday (17). ) further rise in prices.

With B3 closed this Thursday (16), due to the Corpus Christi holiday, the market thermometer for investors has migrated to ADRs (American depositary receipts) traded on US stock exchanges, and the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR index closed down by 4.48%.

Furthermore, in the corporate news, we highlight the last day of trading of Banco Inter’s shares (BIDI3;BIDI4;BIDI11) on B3. The company migrated to Nasdaq and the shares are expected to be traded in New York next week.

Check out more highlights:

world scholarships

United States

US index futures are on the upswing, with Wall Street trying to break even after a brutal week of losses.

The rise comes as investors are increasingly concerned about a possible economic slowdown. Several key economic data fell short of forecasts this week, from retail sales in May to the start of home construction, and the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by the highest rate since 1994.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.76%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.93%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +1.12%

Asia

Most Asian markets closed in the red as investors weighed the possibility of an aggressive monetary policy tightening leading to a recession.

The Bank of Japan said on Friday that it will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy. The Japanese central bank’s decision stands in stark contrast to that of its global peers. Earlier this week, the US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank raised their benchmark rates.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.96%

Nikkei (Japan), -1.77%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +1.10%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.43%

Europe

European markets operate higher on Friday (17), erasing part of the previous slump, with aggressive interest rate hikes enacted by central banks to contain rising inflation stoking fears of a recession.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.75%

DAX (Germany), +1.25%

CAC 40 (France), +0.83%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.80%

commodities

Oil prices eased on Friday as demand concerns emerged following interest rate hikes this week, although new sanctions on Iran limited the downside.

WTI Oil, +0.82%, at $118.56 a barrel

Brent crude, up 0.72% at $120.67 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 5.90% to 821.50 yuan, equivalent to US$122.64

Bitcoin

2. Schedule

Today is a relatively weak day for economic data, with US industrial production data for May coming out ahead of markets opening.

In the afternoon, Baker Hughes data on operating oil wells and platforms will be released.

Brazil

1pm: Expiration of stock options

USA

10:15 am: Monthly industrial production

3pm: Baker Hughes rig count

3. Petrobras readjustment

Petrobras’ board of directors held an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon to try to resolve the impasse over fuel prices. The meeting took the leaders of the state-owned company by surprise, not only because it was a holiday, but because the topic was not within the competence of the council.

according to Estadão/Broadcast, the meeting served to reaffirm that the fuel adjustment is the responsibility of the executive board, which may announce a price increase this Friday. The value of the discharge was not informed to the directors.

Gasoline prices have been frozen for almost 100 days at Petrobras refineries, while diesel prices have been raised for the last time 36 days ago. Data from the Brazilian Association of Importers and Fuels (Abicom) show that the lag reaches 18% for diesel and 14% for gasoline compared to international quotations.

With prices out of step with those abroad, Petrobras has been under pressure from the government to keep gasoline and diesel frozen until the elections, while the market expects the company to proceed with its import parity price (PPI) policy.

Pressure against readjustment

In recent days, the government met twice with Petrobras’ board to try to avoid the increase. According to sources, the government would have asked the company to hold prices until the new rules on ICMS take effect for the consumer. The adjustment could nullify the benefit of the tax cut passed by Congress.

The president of Petrobras, José Mauro Coelho, is being pressured to resign from his position to hasten the exchange for Bolsonaro’s nominee, the secretary of Debureaucratization at the Ministry of Economy, Caio Paes de Andrade. With the resignation, Paes would not have to wait for a shareholders’ meeting to be held, but Coelho has already stated that he will not resign.

The decision on the fuel adjustment is taken by the company’s president, the Commercialization director (Claudio Mastella), and the Financial and Investor Relations director (Rodrigo Araújo). According to sources, the two will also be fired after Paes de Andrade takes office.

Lira announces meeting in Congress

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced this Thursday, 16th, that he will convene for next Monday, 20th, a meeting of leaders to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy. On Twitter, the deputy raised his tone against the state-owned company, called the company an “independent country” and said that the company declared war on the Brazilian people.

“The Federative Republic of Petrobras, an independent country and in a declared state of war against Brazil and the Brazilian people, seems to have announced the bombing of a new increase in fuels”, wrote the president of the Chamber, on the social network, in reference to to a possible increase in fuel prices, following a meeting of the state-owned company’s Board of Directors today.

Lira has constantly raised the tone of criticism of Petrobras. The president of the Chamber started to defend the privatization of the company and has already suggested that the government sell shares in the state-owned company so that the Union ceases to be a majority shareholder. “While we try to alleviate the drama of the most vulnerable in this unprecedented global crisis, the Brazilian state-owned company that has a social function acts as a friend of billionaire profits and an enemy of Brazil”, amended Lira, on Twitter.

4. Covid

Last Thursday (16), Brazil recorded 148 deaths and 31,009 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 149, an increase of 59% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 40,088, which represents an increase of 29% in relation to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 167,151,998, equivalent to 77.81% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 178,791,896 people, which represents 83.23% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 97,427,596 people, or 45.35% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) has signed the sale of the Lubrificantes e Derivados de Petróleo do Nordeste (LUBNOR) refinery and its associated logistics assets to Grepar Participações.

The corporate change will take place through the definitive assignment of all the shares of the capital of Grepar held by Holding GV Participações SA to the company Greca Distribuidora de Asfaltos Ltda., which will assume all rights and obligations of Holding GV Participações SA established in the contract to the sale of LUBNOR entered into with Petrobras.

As a result, Grecor Investimentos em Participações Societárias will maintain its 50% interest and Greca Distribuidora de Asfaltos will hold the other 50% of Grepar’s share capital.

Eneva (ENEV3)

Eneva approved a restricted offer that will consist of the primary public distribution of 300 million new shares issued by the company.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) entered into an agreement for the supply of natural gas of an interruptible nature, without a firm supply commitment to Companhia de Gás da Bahia – Bahiagás. In the interruptible contract modality, the supply and withdrawal commitments are only established by prior agreement between the parties, with demand on the part of the buyer and availability on the part of the seller.

The gas price of the aforementioned contract will be constituted by the sum of the transfer of the transport cost (Transport Portion) with the Molecule Portion, the latter being a percentage of the Brent Oil price, which may be reviewed quarterly, by mutual agreement between the parts.

Cemig (CMIG4)

Cemig’s board of directors approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP), in the amount of R$353 million, corresponding to R$0.1604 per share. The shares will be traded ex-rights on the 27th.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

related