US warned government about conflict in project that ended baggage charges on flights

BRASILIA – The president’s veto Jair Bolsonaro to the free dispatch of baggage in aviation, in addition to Brazilian airlines, it responds to an alert from the American government addressed to Itamaraty.

The Embassy of United States warned the Brazilian government about a “potential conflict” between gratuity, approved by the Congress and vetoed by Bolsonaro this week, and the United States-Brazil Air Transport Agreement, in effect since May 2018.

In a document obtained by the Estadão/Broadcastsigned on May 6, days after the Chamber approved the initiative, American diplomacy drew attention to the agreement signed between the two countries and pointed out that, if applied to US airlines, the measure proposed by the deputies would limit the capacity companies to price transport on the market between the United States and Brazil, as provided for in the pact.

The document was presented by the technical wing of the government as one of the arguments to defend the veto of free dispatch.

“In particular, the United States government is interested in whether the article […] would be incompatible with article 12 of the Agreement, if applied to US airlines serving the Brazil-US air transport market,” said the Embassy.

According to the text approved in Congress, vetoed by Bolsonaro, companies could not charge any type of fee per bag weighing up to 23 kg on domestic flights and weighing no more than 30 kg on international flights. Lawmakers can still override the president’s veto.

“The US government appreciates any assurances that provisional measure 1089/2021, if approved, will be implemented in a manner consistent with the obligations of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the United States under the Agreement,” the diplomatic note said.

The US government’s concern with the issue was later reinforced in a letter sent to Brazil by the US Department of Transport (a body that has ministry status), when the matter was already on Bolsonaro’s table.

In the communiqué, sent after the approval of the measure by Congress, the body showed “serious concerns” with the initiative, also highlighting the air transport agreement signed between the countries.

“Brazil would be acting in violation of its obligations to the United States”, pointed out the Department of Transport, asking for the Executive’s veto in relation to the item, classified as “problematic”.

Historic

The agreement mentioned by the US government was signed in March 2011, in the Dilma Rousseffand came into force in May 2018, in the management of Michel Temerafter approval by Congress.

The provision for charging for checked baggage has been in place since 2017, when it was regulated by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). In 2019, Parliament tried to resume gratuity, but the measure was vetoed by Bolsonaro – a script repeated this year.

The technical wing of the government also claimed other reasons to convince Bolsonaro to bar the device, such as reduced interest from new entrants in the aviation market, especially from ‘low cost’ companies, the lack of transition rules in the measure of gratuity, the risk for Brazil’s accession to the OECD and the increase in the average price of tickets, for example.