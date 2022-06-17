USA: the damned interest against the inflation dragon – 06/16/2022 – Nelson Barbosa

Almost a month ago, I wrote in this space that, still in 2022, the Selic would rise to more than 13.25% and the “Fed Funds” (the US Selic) to more than 3%. This week’s events confirmed my expectations, but due to space constraints I will only talk about the USA in this column.

The Fed (Federal Reserve) raised its policy rate by 0.75 percentage point, putting a twist on its earlier speech. Fed Funds moved into the 1.5-1.75% range as the Fed works with an interest band rather than a fixed amount.

Now the market expects a US interest rate floor between 3.5% and 4% at the end of 2022. I think it will be higher, between 4% and 4.5%, as inflation is still very high in the US and there is no sign political solution to the Ukraine issue, which could pull down international commodity prices.

Until last week, the US central bank said that interest rates would not rise much, as the main source of inflation in the US was not demand. On this point they are correct. As in Brazil, the main source of price increases there were the post-Covid production bottlenecks and the Putin shock.

Explaining better, the post-pandemic recovery has greatly increased the demand for goods in the world. Over time, supply adjusts to demand, but in the short term, the adjustment creates bottlenecks in several sectors, pushing prices up. Add to that the increase in profit margins by companies and the result is more inflation. This was the context before the Putin shock. Then came the invasion of Ukraine, commodity prices soared and US inflation jumped to 8.6% a year.

But if the shock is not one of demand, why raise interest rates? In the case of the US, part of the inflation is also demand. Biden’s stimulus and reconstruction plan paid off. There was rapid economic growth and a substantial reduction in unemployment. For reasons of demand, it also makes sense to raise interest rates in the US. The relevant discussion is how much.

Consider the worst-case scenario: four additional strokes of 75 basis points taking the Fed Funds floor to 4.5% at the end of 2022. If the annual inflation expectation drops to 2.5% in the US, a drop of 6.1 points in relation to today’s effective inflation, the real interest rate will be 2% per year.

Is 2% real interest high or low? If you’re young and only watched the secular stagnation of the 2010s, you tend to think 2% real interest is absurd, hell on earth, especially in the land of cryptocurrencies. However, if you are older, a real interest rate of 2% is low to quell an inflationary surge like the current one. US real interest rates have risen to much more than the real 2% in similar episodes of “disinflation” in the past.

The anomaly was the negative real interest rate of the last decade, the result of the magnitude of the 2008 financial crisis and the misguided economic policy response that followed. In 2010, several governments bet on the hollow hypothesis of expansionary fiscal contraction to make the economy grow fast. The economy did not grow fast and real interest rates collapsed.

Ten years later, when Covid came, the US government rightly decided to do something different. Biden risked “mistaking for more”, with strong fiscal expansion to get the economy quickly out of the crisis, even at the risk of rising inflation. The US economy rocketed out of the pandemic, but inflation also rose. The Putin shock worsened the situation and now it is necessary to raise the real interest rate.

If the real interest rate doesn’t rise much (hopefully), Biden’s bet will have been a success, but it’s too early to declare victory or defeat. When will we know more? In December.